Hazy/hot/humid to end the weekend with a few storms possible but plenty of dry times

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early; patchy fog possible late. Low: 72 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a spotty afternoon or nighttime shower or t-storm. High: 90 SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky with a stray shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early. Low: 72

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM WEDNESDAY FOR EASTERN CHESTER, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, LOWER BUCKS, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, MERCER, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Saturday started off a bit on the cloudy side with a few areas of fog and some rather warm and muggy conditions as low temperatures from the Lehigh Valley and points south only dipped into the low and mid 70s. By late morning, any fog mixed out, and clouds broke for a fair amount of sunshine heading through the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures reached the upper 80s, but with dew points in the low to mid 70s, it felt like it was in the low to mid 90s. The very warm and humid conditions helped lead to a rather unstable atmosphere, and with some weak upper level energy tracking by to our north and west, there were enough dynamics to spark some showers and thunderstorms, but mainly well west of the Lehigh Valley.

Additional storms may move in as we head into the evening courtesy of some upper level energy tracking well to our north across Upstate New York. While many will likely stay dry, the further north one travels, especially once you get up to Interstate 80 and north of there, the better your chances will be to see showers and thunderstorms. A couple of these storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential downpours, but no organized strong or severe storms are expected. Regardless of any storms, the entire area will be warm and humid with just a light southerly wind. Any storms out there will likely fizzle or exit the region by midnight. Like the last several nights, patchy fog will again develop late, certainly in those locations that received rainfall. There will be partly cloudy skies otherwise tonight with overnight low temperatures not even getting below 70 degrees. With the current moist air mass expected to remain in place for some time, the next several nights will continue to feature warm and muggy conditions with patchy fog late and overnight low temperatures not getting below 70 degrees.

Sunday will basically be a "rinse and repeat" of Saturday. More hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected, primarily during the afternoon and evening, and once again, a couple strong storms will be possible, but no organized severe weather is expected. In addition, dew points will stay high in the 70s, and heat will continue to build on a south-southwest wind flow. Sunday's afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb to around 90 degrees, but with the high dew points, it will feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s. Any strenuous outdoor activity should be restricted to the early morning or late evening, if possible. It appears that an area of thunderstorms will be moving eastward from the Ohio Valley Sunday night. With the storms likely not moving into western Pennsylvania until after midnight however, and the upper level support again lifting to the north, the storms should fizzle long before getting to the heart of our area. Any storms Sunday night will likely occur early as a result of any lingering activity from the afternoon hours.

Monday will likely be the hottest day of the forecast period, as winds turn more west-southwesterly. This will cause downsloping off of the Appalachian Mountains, further warming the air. With afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points still in the low to mid 70s, it will feel like it is at or above 100 degrees during the peak heating hours. It is possible that records may fall on Monday as well. Yet again, a spotty shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with the high heat and humidity, but Monday should have very limited coverage. Things will begin to change slightly on Tuesday. A weak and subtle upper level piece of energy will move toward the area, arriving in the afternoon. This will mean a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance in the late afternoon and early evening. With slightly more in the way of clouds, temperatures may be a degree or two lower than Monday, but it will still be an uncomfortable day with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, a more significant change will begin to take place as a strong cold front approaches. Wednesday will still be a hot and humid day, especially since the morning and early afternoon will feature sunshine. Clouds will gradually be on the increase during the afternoon leading to temperatures slightly lower than Tuesday, but still topping out around 90 degrees. The cold front plowing into the hot and humid air mass will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and a few of the storms could be strong to severe. The cold front moving through overnight however combined with the trough well to the north in Canada may limit the severe threat. The front will slowly move eastward on Thursday. With the proximity of the front, a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible. By Thursday afternoon, dew points should lower and high temperatures will also fall back into the mid 80s. By Friday and Saturday, high pressure will build overhead leading to dry days with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will drop into the 50s or low 60s and temperatures will be near normal topping out in the low to mid 80s, making for a couple of pleasant late summer days.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!