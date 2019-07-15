Weather Forecast Discussion

Heat and humidity build throughout the week…very hot late week

Showers and storms likely Thursday, some heavy

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 04:20 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Clear and moonlit. Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming hot and more humid with an isolated t-storm late. High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with an evening t-storm in spots. Low: 69

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
The week got off to a sun-sational start on Monday with plenty of sunshine but more importantly comfortably warm temperatures thanks to a welcome break from the high humidity levels. For most of us, this will probably go down as the nicest day of the week in terms of comfort, as both the heat and humidity will climb as the week progresses. In fact, the hottest temperatures and highest heat indices of the season are expected by the end of the week, and an oppressive heat wave is expected from Friday through the weekend and probably into early next week. Just before the core of the heat and humidity arrives comes our best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week on Thursday, and the remnants of what was once Barry will likely play a role.

We still have one more fairly comfortable night to enjoy tonight, with clear and moonlit skies and light and variable winds as high pressure hangs out overhead. Lows will mostly be in the mid 60s, which will feel much better than some muggy summer nights in the mid 70s later this week.

On Tuesday, a warm front slides by to our north and represents the leading edge of some hotter and more humid air, which will begin to make its presence felt. So the day will turn gradually stickier as highs inch up to around 90 degrees under partly sunny skies, with just the slight chance of a late day or evening thunderstorm, more likely the farther north and west from the Lehigh Valley that you travel. While the dew points and temperatures both start their ascent on Tuesday, this will be the transition day to the steamier weather pattern, and therefore not as oppressive as what's coming later in the week.

Wednesday will be a seasonably hot and humid mid-summer day, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs around 90 degrees, and a few late day or especially overnight showers and thunderstorms. Then rain chances reach their peak late Wednesday night into a good chunk of the day on Thursday, as a disturbance coupled with the remnants of what was once Hurricane Barry slide through the area. Given the high humidity already in place and some tropical moisture from Barry's leftovers, some heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible late Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday, which will be a very humid day. Dew points could climb into the mid 70s, as the remnants of tropical systems usually bring a very tropical air mass along with them as they slide through. But given the extra clouds and some periodic rain, temperatures will be held down and this will be the one day of the forecast that we aren't expected to hit 90 degrees.

Starting Friday, the heat will be really on. And so will the humidity. Expect those "3-H's" of summer, the haze, the heat, and the humidity, to be fixtures in our forecast from Friday through Sunday and probably Monday too. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, and the heat index is likely to top 100 degrees at times. It will be the hottest stretch of the summer so far, and likely won't come to an end until the early to middle part of next week as a cold front drops in from the north.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the week!

