Heat and humidity building throughout the day Sunday ahead of some gusty thunderstorms

TODAY: Sun giving way to clouds, very warm, and more humid; a couple of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. High: 88 TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a shower or thunderstorm around. Low: 60 MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and still warm, but with lower humidity. High: 81 Low: 60

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

After a pair of pleasant days Friday and Saturday, steamy will be the word of choice for Sunday. Something beach-goers won't necessarily mind as they celebrate the unofficial start to summer this Memorial Day weekend.

A warm front crawled through the state Saturday eventually leading to showers and thunderstorms in the mid-Atlantic, mainly Saturday night. Sunday, we play the waiting game.

The associated cold front won't clear the coast until late Sunday night. This will allow things to turn very warm and humid in the meantime. Highs will approach the 90-degree mark Sunday afternoon, and perhaps crack it in the Delaware Valley and along the Jersey Shore. Breezy, westerly winds will try to scour out clouds for a little sunshine Sunday, too. In this kind of set-up, sunshine isn't a good thing as it can help cook up a juicier atmosphere that thunderstorms thrive on. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma already paints parts of our area in a "slight risk" for strong to severe thunderstorms. We'll be watching for heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, and hail...from the Lehigh Valley into the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey...especially Sunday evening as the cold front approaches.

With that said, a stronger variety storm will still be possible elsewhere earlier in the day Sunday, but the better dynamics are for areas farther south and later on. So, if you're hanging out by the pool or at the beach Sunday...first of all...we don't blame you! Secondly, make sure you're listening for thunder and looking out for lightning. We all know being in or near water isn't the best place when thunderstorms are firing up!

Come Memorial Day, the cold front responsible for triggering thunderstorms will be south of the Mason-Dixon Line, taking the chance for rain and humidity with it. Mother Nature honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a pleasant air mass and plenty of sunshine as the day goes on. Morning temperatures in the lower to middle 60s will be comfortable for those ceremonies, while afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s will be great for getting outside for some grilling. Take advantage of the comfortable, dry day as there won't be too many of those next week! The A/C will be working hard once again as the boundary to our south lifts back north as a warm front mid-week. Highs will climb well into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday with the threat for showers and thunderstorms at times until a cold front clears the air by Friday.

Wishes for a safe Memorial Day weekend ahead!