Heat and humidity linger the next two days with some gusty thunderstorms later Wednesday

TONIGHT: Turning out mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm in spots; warm and sticky. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Clouds and some sun, very warm, and humid, with a heavy thunderstorm or two, mainly in the afternoon. High: 89 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or gusty thunderstorm around, mainly early. Low: 70

HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING

Well it's official! Today was the third straight day above 90 degrees for most of the area, making our current bout of heat and humidity an official heat wave. In the Lehigh Valley, it's the 4th heat wave of the summer. In Berks County, it's the 3rd. And in the Delaware Valley, it's the 5th stretch of three or more days in a row of 90 degree heat this year. While August has been consistently warm and humid, it hasn't been as oppressively hot as its predecessor July. Case in point, this is the first heat wave so far this month , and likely the last for a while with relief set to arrive later this week. Before the cooler and comfier air arrives however, there are two sticky days we will have to sweat through, and one opportunity for some gusty thunderstorms and potential severe weather as a cold front approaches.

Compared to the last few days, Tuesday was a convectively quiet day for most of us. There were a few pop up showers or a thunderstorm in one or two spots, mostly in far southern Pennsylvania close to the Maryland border. One or two could linger into this evening or overnight, but most of the night should be dry albeit mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with overnight lows again on the plus side of 70°.

Wednesday will feature some hazy sunshine, but skies will likely trend mostly cloudy as a cold front in the eastern Great Lakes slowly sinks in our direction. Out ahead of it, there's plenty of warmth and humidity that will serve as fuel to fire up some showers and gusty thunderstorms, especially later in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a slight risk for severe storms for most of eastern Pennsylvania and North Jersey, with damaging winds and hail possible in any stronger storms as well as heavy downpours and lightning. Before any storms rumble through later in the day, highs should be around or just shy of 90 degrees across most of the area on Wednesday, with some spots seeing the current heat wave extended another day. Heat advisories continue for the Delaware Valley, where heat indices to 100 degrees will be most widespread.

While the severe threat will end with Wednesday's storms, our cold front will still be in the process of slowly sliding southeast through Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the day on Thursday. That means the heat and humidity will linger for another day on Thursday and many may eke out one final 90-degree day. The chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm will also linger, even though most of the day looks dry. The cooler and comfier air will be delayed but certainly not denied, as it waits until Thursday night and Friday to officially make its presence felt. Brisk northwest winds will usher in the shot of Canadian comfort, complete with cooler and comfier lows in the upper 50s and relatively cool daytime highs in the upper 70s.

For Friday and the weekend, cool high pressure to our north should build in enough to keep us partly to mostly sunny. The exception may be well to the south towards Delaware, Maryland, and far South Jersey, which may be close enough to our earlier front for a shower or two to linger Friday into early Saturday. As long as the front isn't finicky and decide to set up farther north, which is still a small possibility, our weekend should be a winning one weather-wise.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!