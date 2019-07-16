Heat and humidity make a comeback this week with triple-digit heat indices at times

TODAY:A mix of clouds and sun, becoming hot and more humid; a t-storm in spots late. High: 91 TONIGHT: Warm and humid with an evening t-storm in spots. Low: 71 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a shower and heavier t-storm around, mainly in the PM. High: 92 Low: 71

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT

Monday marked the fourth and final drama-free weather day in row with pleasantly warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine to go around. It's all downhill from here in terms of comfort as humidity makes a comeback, but it's all uphill in terms of heat as the highest temperatures of the season arrive soon. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be great looking calendar days...but the most oppressive weather days with high temperatures climbing well into the 90s during the day and low temperatures only settling into the middle 70s at night. Free air conditioning will be a hot commodity!

Just before the core of the heat and humidity arrives comes our best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week on Thursday, and the remnants of what was once Barry will likely play a role. But let's take this one day at a time...

On Tuesday, a warm front slides by to our north and represents the leading edge of some hotter and more humid air, which will begin to make its presence felt. So the day will turn gradually stickier as highs inch up to around 90 degrees under partly sunny skies, with just the slight chance of a late day or evening thunderstorm, more likely the farther north and west from the Lehigh Valley that you travel. While the dew points and temperatures both start their ascent on Tuesday, this will be the transition day to the steamier weather pattern, and therefore not as oppressive as what's coming later in the week.

Wednesday will be a seasonably hot and humid mid-summer day, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs around 90 degrees, and a few late day or especially overnight showers and thunderstorms. Then rain chances reach their peak late Wednesday night into a good chunk of the day on Thursday, as a disturbance coupled with the remnants of what was once Hurricane Barry slide through the area. Given the high humidity already in place and some tropical moisture from Barry's leftovers, some heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible late Wednesday night into the first half of Thursday, which will be a very humid day. Dew points could climb into the mid 70s, as the remnants of tropical systems usually bring a very tropical air mass along with them as they slide through. But given the extra clouds and some periodic rain, temperatures will be held down and this will be the one day of the forecast that we aren't expected to hit 90 degrees.

Starting Friday, the heat will be really on. And so will the humidity. Expect those "3-H's" of summer, the haze, the heat, and the humidity, to be fixtures in our forecast from Friday through Sunday and probably Monday too. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s, and the heat index is likely to top 100 degrees at times. It will be the hottest stretch of the summer so far, and likely won't come to an end until the early to middle part of next week as a cold front drops in from the north.

