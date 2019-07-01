Heat, humidity, and t-storm chances all on the increase as the week progresses

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 63



July seldom gets off to a nicer and more comfortable start than what we soaked in today, with abundant sunshine, comfortably warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s for most, and most notably refreshingly low humidity levels. Hopefully you got a chance to soak up the comfort, as it will soon be replaced by more heat, more humidity, and more thunderstorm chances later this week. It's a typical summertime forecast and really what we expect during the first week of July as the big July Fourth holiday approaches. So the big picture forecast is rather simple: hazy, hot, and humid most of the rest of the week through Saturday with daily opportunities for a few thunderstorms. Of course, the devil is in the details and thunderstorm chances and coverage will of course vary day to day.

We'll sneak in one more fairly comfortable early summer night tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies as a weak area of high pressure to our south slides off the coast. As it does, warmer and more humid air will ride a westerly breeze into the area on Tuesday, which will be our transition day to the hotter and stickier pattern that is ours to keep and to sweat to for the rest of the week. Expect a partly sunny day tomorrow with dew points (and hence humidity levels) on the rise, although the oppressively humid air likely won't arrive until Tuesday night and Wednesday. As the more summery pattern takes hold, daily thunderstorm chances will begin Tuesday and continue every day through the weekend, although for the next three days, the thunderstorms will be primarily during the afternoon and evening and rather scattered in coverage across the area. As a general rule of thumb, thunderstorm chances through Thursday will be higher each day the farther north and west you travel, and lowest farther east and closer to the shore. Of course, there usually are and probably will be exceptions to the rule.

Highs will climb to around or just shy of 90 degrees on Tuesday, and likely inch up a degree or two come July 3rd and 4th. With the higher humidity firmly in place through midweek, the heat index will likely climb higher into the 90s as well so the discomfort will certainly increase. There will be plenty of fuel to fire up some daily thunderstorms, but only weak disturbances sliding through from time to time to serve as a trigger for any activity. So while the threat for a few of Mother Nature's fireworks are there for your holiday barbecues, fireworks plans, and holiday gatherings, any activity should hopefully only be isolated.

The best chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday and lingers into Saturday, as a stronger cold front slowly sinks in our direction from the north and west. While neither day will necessarily be a washout, these two days will have the highest chances for rain. Highs will still be around 90 degrees, but dependent on the clouds versus sunshine balance given the increased cloud cover and rain chances. That cold front should sink to our south later in the weekend and early next week, providing a break from the heat and humidity later Sunday into Monday.

Have a good night and a great first week of July!