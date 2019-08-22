BREAKING NEWS

Worker killed in reported industrial accident in Reading - more >>

Weather Forecast Discussion

Hot and humid one more day; PM shower/t-storm in spots

Less humid and cooler Friday through the weekend

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 06:02 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:02 AM EDT

TODAY: Hot and humid with clouds and sun; PM shower/t-storm in a few spots. High: 90

 

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Low: 66

 

TOMORROW: Cooler and less humid with clouds and sun; isolated shower, esp. south. High: 80 Low: 56

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Wednesday was another day that featured plenty of heat and humidity, with highs again around 90 degrees for the fourth straight day. Whether or not you officially hit 90° and saw your heat wave extended or you just missed the 90-degree mark, the high humidity drove the heat index well into the 90s, making for another sticky and uncomfortable late summer day. And just like every other day this week, a few showers and gusty thunderstorms popped up from mid-afternoon through mid-evening, with the strongest storms along the Interstate 78 corridor in New Jersey and from southern Berks County through parts of Chester and Montgomery counties along the Route 422 corridor. These isolated but intense storms brought heavy rain, some reports of damaging wind gusts, and also some hail as well.

 

We’ll have one more hot and humid day to sweat through today under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will top out within a degree or two either side of 90°, with a shower or thunderstorm in spots later today. There is still a small risk for a few strong and gusty thunderstorms later in the day as a cold front approaches and slowly slides southeast through Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This front will provide a dramatic change in our temperatures and humidity levels starting Friday, but may slow down just enough to keep some extra clouds and the threat of a few showers to the south towards far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey on Friday into Friday night.

 

After highs around 90 degrees for five straight days from Sunday through Thursday, we may see a four day stretch with highs not even making it to 80 degrees from Friday through next Monday. That’s sharply cooler compared to where we’ve been, but not all that far from where we “should” be in late August, as our average high for this time of year is actually just above 80 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine from Friday through the weekend as high pressure well to our north over eastern Canada tries its best to press down and keep us cool and dry with refreshingly lower humidity levels. But given the position of that high and the clockwise flow around it, our winds will have a easterly or northeasterly component to them through the weekend. Easterly winds of course come off the Atlantic, and could bring some low clouds at times, especially closer to the coast. That’s why we’ll word the forecast as partly sunny as there will be intervals of clouds and sun, but most of the time should remain dry. Given the cooler and less humid air, no thunderstorms are expected from over the weekend into Monday. However, a shower or two could pop up as an unusually cool pocket of air settles in over the Northeast. The nights will be cool as well, and in the 50s to low 60s through early next week.

 
   
   
Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:08 AM

  • WSW 8 mph
  • 28°
  • 63%

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:09 AM

  • WSW 6 mph
  • 29°
  • 67%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 90°F 66°F
Average 81°F 60°F
Record 101°F August 22, 1916 46°F August 22, 1988

