Hot and humid Saturday with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

TODAY: Hot and humid with times of clouds and sun; a shower or strong t-storm in the afternoon. High: 92 TONIGHT: An evening shower or strong t-storm, then partly cloudy and still muggy. Low: 67 SUNDAY: Breezy with sunshine and some clouds, but not as hot with lowering humidity. Perhaps a shower or t-storm, especially north. High: 83 Low: 60

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH FOR MUCH OF EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY, AND NORTHERN DELAWARE THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY NIGHT

Relief from a spell of hot and somewhat humid weather will arrive soon enough, as early as Sunday afternoon, but not without a bit of weather-drama first.

A cold front will slide through the state Saturday triggering potentially strong thunderstorms from about mid-afternoon through late evening, from the northwest to the southeast. The Storm Prediction Center paints the entire area in a "slight risk" for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Heavy rain in a short amount of time will also be a concern--something the Lehigh Valley got a taste of Friday with a drenching cluster of thunderstorms which brought more than 1" of rain. This time around, thunderstorms will be more numerous with everyone probably getting wet at one point or another. Skies will be partly sunny otherwise with highs pushing into the lower 90s for all but the higher elevations of the Poconos where highs will land in the middle to upper 80s.

While thunderstorms diminish Saturday evening, it will take longer for dew points to follow suit. So plan on another partly cloudy and muggy night with temperatures in the upper 60s. A secondary boundary may trigger additional showers and thunderstorms mainly north of the Lehigh Valley during the first half of Sunday, then dew points will crash into 50s Sunday afternoon. Paired with seasonable highs in the lower 80s--a solid 10 degrees cooler than the day before--the end of the weekend will turn out much more comfortable than the start. Throw in a good breeze from the northwest and plenty of sunshine, and we're talking a 10/10 in terms of a summer day. In fact, Sunday night may offer the first windows-open sleeping weather night in quite some time as lows slip to 60 degrees.

Monday will be another bright and pleasant day with low humidity levels, though it will come in a bit warmer than Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. However, the heat and humidity will build back into the northern mid-Atlantic ahead of the Holiday. Highs will once again flirt with 90 degrees for four to five days straight with thunderstorms bubbling up at times.

Stay cool, friends! And have a fantastic Saturday.