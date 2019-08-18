Weather Forecast Discussion

Hot and humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm today

Potential heat wave into early next week

By:

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 06:42 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:17 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid; spotty shower/t-storm. High: 91

 

 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early. Low: 72

 

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a spotty afternoon shower or t-storm. High: 94 Low: 73

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10AM MONDAY UNTIL 8PM TUESDAY FOR EASTERN CHESTER, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, LOWER BUCKS, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, MERCER, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES
Today will be a very similar day to Saturday. More hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are expected, primarily during the afternoon and evening, and once again, a couple strong storms will be possible, but no organized severe weather is expected. In addition, dew points will stay high in the 70s, and heat will continue to build on a south-southwest wind flow. Sunday’s afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb to around 90 degrees, but with the high dew points, it will feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s. Any strenuous outdoor activity should be restricted to the early morning or late evening, if possible. It appears that an area of thunderstorms will be moving eastward from the Ohio Valley Sunday night. With the storms likely not moving into western Pennsylvania until after midnight however, and the upper level support again lifting to the north, the storms should fizzle long before getting to the heart of our area. Any storms Sunday night will likely occur early as a result of any lingering activity from the afternoon hours.

 

Monday will likely be the hottest day of the forecast period, as winds turn more west-southwesterly. This will cause downsloping off of the Appalachian Mountains, further warming the air. With afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points still in the low to mid 70s, it will feel like it is at or above 100 degrees during the peak heating hours. It is possible that records may fall on Monday as well. Yet again, a spotty shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with the high heat and humidity, but Monday should have very limited coverage. Things will begin to change slightly on Tuesday. A weak and subtle upper level piece of energy will move toward the area, arriving in the afternoon. This will mean a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance in the late afternoon and early evening. With slightly more in the way of clouds, temperatures may be a degree or two lower than Monday, but it will still be an uncomfortable day with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, a more significant change will begin to take place as a strong cold front approaches. Wednesday will still be a hot and humid day, especially since the morning and early afternoon will feature sunshine. Clouds will gradually be on the increase during the afternoon leading to temperatures slightly lower than Tuesday, but still topping out around 90 degrees. The cold front plowing into the hot and humid air mass will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and a few of the storms could be strong to severe. The cold front moving through overnight however combined with the trough well to the north in Canada may limit the severe threat. The front will slowly move eastward on Thursday. With the proximity of the front, a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible. By Thursday afternoon, dew points should lower and high temperatures will also fall back into the mid 80s. By Friday and Saturday, high pressure will build overhead leading to dry days with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will drop into the 50s or low 60s and temperatures will be near normal topping out in the low to mid 80s, making for a couple of pleasant late summer days.

   
