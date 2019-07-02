Weather Forecast Discussion

Hot and humid with daily thunderstorm chances the rest of the week

Friday and Saturday bring the highest rain chances

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 04:21 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 04:24 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with some clouds and a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly this evening. Low: 69
 
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a t-storm in a few spots. High: 90
 
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm and sticky with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a stray evening shower or t-storm. Low: 69
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

July is typically one of the hottest and most humid months of the year, and even though the first day of July on Monday featured comfortably warm weather, both temperatures and humidity levels were on the rise on Tuesday. Dew points climbed from a relatively comfortable 55 to 60 degrees on Monday to a stickier and more oppressive 70 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. And temperatures rose in kind, with highs around 90 degrees for the first of what will likely be several more hot and humid days between now and Saturday. With more moisture in the air, there's more fuel to fire up daily opportunities for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. But in typical summertime fashion, most days are more dry than wet, any storms will be scattered and not hit everywhere, and some days are more likely to see more widespread storms than others. And it's in that last point where the main forecast challenge lies for the rest of the week.

So each of the next four days will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, plenty of heat, and lots of humidity as well with highs each afternoon around 90, give or take a few degrees, and muggy nighttime lows around 70 degrees. The next two days, July 3rd and 4th, should only see isolated showers and thunderstorms, before the activity becomes more widespread by Friday and Saturday and rain chances increase. The severe threat is pretty low this week, although a gusty thunderstorm with wind and hail will certainly be possible. Given the high humidity however, it's heavy rain and localized flooding that would be the primary concern this week with any storms, especially ones that move slowly or repeatedly over the same area.

While it's either a weak disturbance or front here and there responsible for any thunderstorms the next few days, a stronger cold front will approach later this week and especially towards the start of the weekend. The more organized cold front will likely lead to more organized chances for showers and thunderstorms, and with more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures may ease back a degree or two into the upper 80s, granted still with very high humidity. Friday and Saturday won't be washouts either, but there's a better opportunity that more of us will see some of those scattered showers and downpours. 

By Sunday, that cold front will press to our south and less hot, less humid, and therefore more comfortable air will filter in from north to south later Sunday into the first half of next week. Highs will ease back into the mid 80s with lower humidity making for a quite nice feel next Monday and Tuesday. A thunderstorm could still linger Sunday but the chances will steadily decrease later Sunday into next week.

If you're lucky enough to have the four-day holiday weekend off from Thursday through Sunday, let's rank Sunday as the nicest and most likely to stay dry day with Thursday July Fourth coming next. Friday and Saturday will be the most likely days when at least a part of the day will be wet. And if you can extend the weekend into early next week, you'll reap the benefits of that more comfortable air mass building in and sweeping away any rain chances.

Have a good night and a great first week of July!
 

