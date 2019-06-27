Weather Forecast Discussion

Hot and moderately humid for the rest of the week with very low storm chances

Greater t-storm chances this weekend then relief

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 03:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:35 PM EDT

TONIGHT: A spotty shower early, mainly north and west, then clear to partly cloudy. Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and moderately humid. High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 65 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A broad area of high pressure centered between Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky is really starting to take hold of our weather now here in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. This feature will continue to dominate through the end of the week leading to mostly dry conditions along with decent amounts of sunshine, and increasing warmth. Wednesday was no exception to the rule as the day started clear, and then fair weather cumulus clouds bubbled up as we got into the afternoon. High temperatures reached the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Fortunately the dew points, which better measure the amount of moisture in the air, weren't too terribly high. These numbers were mostly either side of 60 degrees, with a few spots in the mid 60s, and while that is noticeable, it's not an oppressive feeling you'll get when those numbers get to at or above 70 degrees.

A few showers and a thunderstorm or two popped up over north-central Pennsylvania during the mid-afternoon and rumbled southeast through the Interstate 81 corridor by late afternoon, with a severe thunderstorm warning even issued for Schuylkill County. Those storms made it about as far southeast as Berks and Lehigh counties before fizzling pretty quickly towards sunset, and most of us should be clear to partly cloudy, dry, and a bit muggy for the rest of the overnight hours, and perhaps thunderstorm free for the next two days as well. There could still be a shower or brief downpour early tonight in a few spots, but it should be the exception and not the rule. 

Thursday should be entirely rain and storm free with plenty of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures getting a degree or two warmer compared to Wednesday right around 90 degrees. Friday also features afternoon high temperatures at or just above 90 degrees, and while these levels are hot, dew points once again won't be extremely high. We mentioned above about 70 degrees or higher being the benchmark for really oppressive air, but for Thursday and Friday, the dew points will generally be in the low to mid 60s. This means heat index temperatures will only be a degree or two warmer than the actual air temperature. While Friday will be mainly dry, a late day and nighttime shower or t-storm will be possible, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as a weak upper level disturbance tracks by to our north.

A stronger system, a cold front, will drop down from our north for Saturday clashing with a slightly more humid air mass. The result will be a greater chance for scattered showers and t-storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening Saturday. It certainly won't be a washout Saturday, so don't cancel outdoor plans, just have an alternate plan in place to run inside briefly. While an organized severe weather outbreak is not anticipated at this time, we can't entirely rule out a couple severe t-storms with damaging wind gusts and large hail. With more cloud cover expected Saturday, it will help to knock afternoon high temperatures down somewhat to the upper 80s.

Saturday's cold front is expected to push mostly off to our south by Sunday, but a weak area of low pressure dropping down from New England behind the front may still be enough to spark a shower or t-storm with intervals of sun and clouds otherwise. It's very well possible the greatest chance for this shower or t-storm to occur will be in the morning Sunday, and then the rest of the day is dry. Sunday's high temperatures will drop to the mid 80s behind the cold front, and humidity will start dropping as well. By Monday, we can expect much more comfortable humidity levels with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds in from our north.

Have a great and safe evening and rest of the week!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:50 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 25°
  • 58%

Reading Hourly Forecast

09:50 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 26°
  • 74%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 90°F 65°F
Average 82°F 60°F
Record 100°F June 27, 1966 49°F June 27, 2004

