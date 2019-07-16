Hottest air of the season set to arrive Friday through Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with an afternoon shower or heavier thunderstorm. High: 92 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with showers and t-storms; the rain may be heavy. Low: 72

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING HEAT ADVISORY FOR UPPER BUCKS, UPPER MONTGOMERY, WESTERN CHESTER, HUNTERDON, LOWER BURLINGTON, AND SALEM COUNTIES FROM 11AM WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8PM WEDNESDAY

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!



After some comfortably warm weather to start the week, the heat and humidity began their promised ascent today under partly sunny skies. Heat-wise, it was some seasonably hot and sticky weather, with highs around or just above 90 degrees for most of us and the feels like temperature into the low to mid 90s given the increasing humidity levels. Hot no doubt, but nothing compared to the excessive and even dangerous heat and humidity set to arrive later this week, as the heat index will reach the triple digits and possibly as high as 110 degrees by the start of the weekend. Before the intense heat arrives however, we'll have a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into part of Thursday. Some of that moisture is associated with the remnants of what was once Hurricane Barry, now in a much weakened form of course with just a few tropical downpours and thunderstorms leftover.

Expect a partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier Tuesday night across the area with stickier overnight lows on the plus side of 70° and the July full moon, known in folklore as the full "thunder" moon, lighting the way in between the clouds. Speaking of thunder, there are a few scattered thunderstorms in central Pennsylvania as of mid-afternoon between State College and Harrisburg. There's certainly the chance of a shower or thunderstorm for anyone through this evening, with the best chance farther west towards the Interstate 81 corridor. Otherwise, the overnight hours will be mostly dry.

From Wednesday evening through at least the first half of Thursday, some scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to be the most widespread, and some may contain some heavy tropical downpours. It certainly won't rain the entire time, but it's by far the best chance of rain for the rest of the week. As a general rule, up to 1 inch of rain is expected but areas that see some persistent downpours may see as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain, with localized flooding resulting. Given the rain and therefore more clouds that will result, Thursday will give us a break from the 90-degree heat, but not the high humidity. Thursday's forecast highs are in the mid 80s, with some drying possible later in the day.

Once the rain is gone, the heat is on, and the hottest air of the summer awaits starting Friday and then continuing through the weekend. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day, with little to no thunderstorm activity to possibly cool you off except for later Sunday afternoon. Highs will soar into the mid and even upper 90s, and the heat index will surge into the triple digits with Saturday likely the hottest day. Excessive heat warnings, currently in effect for the Delaware Valley starting tomorrow, will likely be expanded to cover more of the area as the sizzling heat and humidity build in. This level of heat can be dangerous, especially extended over a few days, so be sure to use caution, drink plenty of fluids, and limit outdoor activities and overexertion later this week.

The heat wave will likely break with a cold front and some showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it on Monday, followed by a return to more seasonable highs in the mid 80s for much of next week.

Have a good night and get ready to sweat to some high heat and humidity!