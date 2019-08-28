BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson to resign - more >>

Weather Forecast Discussion

Humid afternoon before some showers and thunderstorms move in toward evening

A sunnier, warmer and mainly dry stretch ahead

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 12:55 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:59 PM EDT

TODAY: Humid and becoming mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late. High: 82

TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm, then clearing skies. Low: 62

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and turning less humid. High: 82 Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

A string of September-like days comes to an end today as a cold front approaches from the west and moisture piggy-backs off of an Atlantic breeze. The first thing you'll notice is the humidity, then the clouds, and eventually a shower or thunderstorm. While any rumble of thunder will be few and far between, since there won't be a bunch of warmth or humidity out ahead of our front, the chance is certainly still there through early Wednesday night. Most of us will just be fielding a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening with temperatures perhaps falling just short of the 80-degree mark. As the front departs Wednesday night, showers and clouds will diminish from the west to the east, and more pleasant weather will make a comeback.

The nicest three day stretch of the forecast is Thursday through Saturday with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity levels, and seasonably or comfortably warm highs in the lower to middle 80s each afternoon. As a weak cold front passes through late Friday, there is the slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mostly along the I-81 Corridor north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Even there, any rain would be fairly isolated as most of that activity fizzles out with the loss of daytime heating. The dry and pleasant late summer weather continues behind that front on Saturday, which looks to be shaping up as a great Holiday weekend day overall from start to finish. High-level clouds may filter sunshine at times, but that's it.

Sunday and Monday won't be too terrible either, but a battle between high pressure to our north over eastern Canada and a front stalled out to our south means more in the way of clouds and rain chances. A disturbance will likely ride along that front later Sunday into Monday and lift towards and through our area, providing the chance of a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday and then some clouds and a few showers into some of Labor Day on Monday along with cooler temperatures. So in terms of weekend days, Saturday looks to be the best day, Sunday looks mostly good, and Monday looks "iffiest" weather-wise. Of course, there's plenty of time for this to change, and we'll fine-tune the all-important holiday forecast as it grows closer. Of course, squared, you can really relax to the max Monday with the extra clouds around. It'll be ideal napping weather for those looking to taking the day off seriously.

At least we won't be fielding hurricane-force winds this Labor Day weekend, something our friends in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina can't necessarily claim just yet. Dorian, passing over Puerto Rico as a Tropical Storm, may strengthen to hurricane status come Saturday and Sunday before possibly impacting the southeastern United States early next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:02 PM

  • NW 5 mph
  • 23°
  • 84%

Reading Hourly Forecast

05:01 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 23°
  • 96%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 82°F 60°F
Average 79°F 58°F
Record 97°F August 28, 1973 46°F August 28, 1986

In case you missed it...

What the Tech? Disturbing kids videos on YouTube

What the Tech? Disturbing kids videos on YouTube

'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens

'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens

Health Beat: Blood test diagnoses stroke fast

Health Beat: Blood test diagnoses stroke fast

Race car driver Jessi Combs dies while trying to beat record
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Race car driver Jessi Combs dies while trying to beat record

Schuylkill County woman accused of embezzling $30K from employer found not guilty
iStock/junial

Schuylkill County woman accused of embezzling $30K from employer found not guilty

McConaughey joins the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

McConaughey joins the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin

TSA bans Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 'thermal detonator' Coke bottles
Coca-Cola via CNN

TSA bans Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 'thermal detonator' Coke bottles

Calif. to provide tuition-free community college
Shutterstock via CNN

Calif. to provide tuition-free community college

Sheriff: Calif. deputy out of job after lying about getting shot
CNN

Sheriff: Calif. deputy out of job after lying about getting shot

Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant

Fountain Hill borough considers change in police

Fountain Hill borough considers change in police

NASA chief: Pluto should be a planet again
NASA

NASA chief: Pluto should be a planet again

Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste
iStock/junial

Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste

9-year-old double amputee will walk runway at New York Fashion Week
Alex Demetre via CNN

9-year-old double amputee will walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Burning Man fans in middle of Nevada desert with fire threat
Aaron Logan/Wikimedia

Burning Man fans in middle of Nevada desert with fire threat

Biden says he would prefer person of color or a woman as his VP
Getty Images

Biden says he would prefer person of color or a woman as his VP

Facebook rolls out stricter political ad rules ahead of 2020
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook rolls out stricter political ad rules ahead of 2020

Apple apologizes for listening to Siri recordings, promises changes
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Apple apologizes for listening to Siri recordings, promises changes

Lord & Taylor sold to clothing rental subscription company
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Lord & Taylor sold to clothing rental subscription company

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber