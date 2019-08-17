Weather Forecast Discussion

Humidity holds as heat builds this weekend; shower or t-storm possible, but isolated

Hazy, hot and humid start to the work week

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 05:26 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:14 AM EDT

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun, quite warm and humid; a shower or t-storm possible. High: 88

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with patchy clouds and a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early. Low: 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a spotty afternoon or nighttime shower or t-storm. High: 90 Low: 72

 

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
An upper-level disturbance associated with a surface trough will lift northeast through Pennsylvania and into New England today. As a result, we will continue to see a few stray showers with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm through Saturday afternoon. As this trough proceeds to the north, look for the clouds and low fog out there this morning to break up for more sunshine and the shower and thunderstorm activity to gradually taper off. 
 
Otherwise, temperatures and humidity levels will be up today as they reach into the upper 80s, roughly 5 degrees above the middle of August standards. Meanwhile, dew points will be hanging out in the upper 60s and at times low 70s causing the stretch of hair days to linger on.
 
By Sunday that trough will have moved on, but alas another will be approaching for the Great Lakes during the day presenting the chance for a stray afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm. Once again these are not plan altering showers and thunderstorms, more of a nuisance that may not have any impact on your weekend plans but will have you monitoring the radar much like the last few days.
 
All the while high pressure to our south will begin to nose its way into the area as it's sliding off the East Coast. What this means for us is a Bermuda High setup will establish itself by the end of the weekend and stick around for the start of the workweek. Therefore, the area is looking as highs near 90 degrees Sunday, Monday and again on Tuesday. On top of the sweltering heat, dew point temperatures will be hanging out around 70 degrees pushing the heat indexes to around 100 degrees at times. This means you'll need to take it a little easier during the peak heating hours of the late afternoon and early evening, make sure you stay well hydrated and as often as possible give yourself a break from the direct sunlight.
 
Otherwise, Monday and Tuesday will once again be mainly dry days but in this pattern, an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. 

Have a great weekend!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

08:05 PM

  • SW 7 mph
  • 27°
  • 67%

Reading Hourly Forecast

08:05 PM

  • S 3 mph
  • 28°
  • 67%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 88°F 72°F
Average 83°F 61°F
Record 95°F August 17, 2002 46°F August 17, 1979

