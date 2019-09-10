Increasingly warm and humid with a few showers and storms over the next few days

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 65



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a stray shower or thunderstorm late. High: 89



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm around. Low: 69

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Did you ever have déjà vu? Mother Nature may be offering up some meteorological déjà vu on our weather menu over the next few days, as this Wednesday and Friday could be quite similar to what those same days brought us last week. Last Wednesday, highs flirted with the 90-degree mark, certainly hot by September standards, and we should sure enough be right back up around 90° by tomorrow afternoon. Then last Friday offered quite the cooler contrast, as highs struggled to reach 70 degrees with plenty of clouds blanketing the area for much of the day. And wouldn't you know, this Friday will also be sharply cooler in comparison, likely in the low 70s with stubborn clouds probably giving way for some mid to late afternoon sunshine this time. It's all a part of the roller coaster temperature ride that slowly takes us through the transition from late summer to early fall.

But at least for most of the next seven to ten days, late summer is likely to win out as most days will have forecasted highs above 80 degrees, except for this upcoming Friday. In reality, our average high temperature for the last few weeks of summer slowly falls into the mid 70s as the days continue to grow shorter. But this year, there will be no early onset of a long-lasting cool and fall-like pattern as warmer than average temperatures prevail for most of the foreseeable future.

Today was a little warmer than average for most, as our Tuesday was a dry and pleasant one weather-wise with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs mostly in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels began to creep up, and that increasingly sticky trend will continue overnight and into tomorrow as well. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy night as a result with lows mostly in the mid 60s, then a partly sunny, very warm, and rather humid Wednesday. A shower or thunderstorm is possible from late afternoon into the evening and overnight hours, with a marginal risk for a severe thunderstorm capable of some damaging wind gusts if any severe storm is able to develop. Most of the day will remain dry, with highs into the upper 80s for most with some backyard thermometers likely flirting with or actually eclipsing the 90-degree mark.

Then on Thursday, we'll watch a cold front slide from north to south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the day. Ahead of that front, it's mostly cloudy with a sticky southwest breeze which means it will still be warm and humid with highs inching back up into the low to mid 80s along with a few showers or a thunderstorm. Then once the front passes, winds shift from the north and northeast, temperatures will drop as a brief shot of cooler air filters in, and the humidity levels will begin to fall as well. Clouds will linger in the wake of the front, likely right through the first half of Friday.

So Friday starts out with plenty of clouds and much cooler and comfier weather, then some sunshine should gradually develop during the afternoon hours. The fallish feel will be short-lived, as the warmth starts to creep back as soon as the upcoming weekend. Partly sunny skies should prevail both weekend days with highs already back up to near 80 degrees on Saturday and then mid 80s on Sunday. Outside of a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, most of the weekend looks dry at this point and fairly pleasant.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!