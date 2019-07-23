Keep the rain gear handy with additional rain at times today
Mainly dry weather for the remainder of the week
TONIGHT: Evening shower; partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 60
TOMORROW: Partly sunny and pleasant; stray shower. High: 82 Low: 58
|NO ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Many of us had to deal with one or two rounds of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and Monday night with damaging wind gusts, hail, and flash flooding resulting from the heavier storms. 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in some of the heavier downpours leading to flash flood warnings for Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and much of North Jersey. Then there were widespread reports of strong winds knocking trees and power lines down, especially in the Delaware Valley and then much of New Jersey, but there were some wind damage reports in the Lehigh Valley as well. In the strongest storms, wind gusted over 75 miles-per-hour!
Today will be our transition day to a drier and more comfortable weather pattern, but it will be a rather slow transition to nicer weather. Since our front slows down as it moves just offshore, clouds and showers will linger for much of the day, and a thunderstorm or two can’t be entirely ruled out either (although nothing severe is likely). The clouds will keep us in the mid to upper 70s for daytime highs, which is sharply cooler than what we sweated to last weekend. In fact, those mid to upper 70s were our overnight lows just a few nights ago! Now some drying or brightening will try to work in from the north late in the day, but it may take until very late in the day or even the evening or overnight hours to really take hold.
After an evening shower, skies should trend partly cloudy Tuesday night when our transition will finally be complete and the more comfortable air takes hold. Wednesday will be the first nice day in an extended stretch of nice weather. Expect partly sunny skies, low humidity, and low 80s on our hump day. And once we’re over the hump, the weather gets even better as a big bubble of high pressure builds in. Big bubble means no trouble weather-wise, so expect a string of mostly sunny days Thursday through Saturday with seasonably warm highs inching up through the 80s and tolerable humidity levels. The warmth and humidity tick up a little bit late in the weekend and early next week but we keep the sun shining and the rain away. Wednesday through Monday could very well be the nicest extended stretch of weather we’ve seen all summer!
Historical Averages
|High
|Low
|Current
|77°F
|60°F
|Average
|84°F
|63°F
|Record
|99°F July 23, 1955
|51°F July 23, 1939