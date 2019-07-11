Keeping an eye to the sky later today for the potential of some strong t-storms

TODAY: Very warm and humid with a couple of showers and t-storms, some of which will be strong in the PM. High: 85 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm with a couple of showers and a t-storm that may lead to flash flooding early. Low: 71 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a spotty shower or t-storm, especially early in the day. High: 88 Low: 66

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR BERKS, LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BUCKS, MONTGOMERY, CHESTER, PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE, LEBANON, LANCASTER, WARREN, HUNTERDON, MERCER, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, SALEM, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES

Last night was mainly quiet courtesy of high pressure centered well offshore still barely hanging onto its grip across our area. A light southerly wind flow helped lead to a muggy feeling, and to go along with that, clouds increased well out ahead of some showers and t-storms across western and central Pennsylvania that go back to the daytime Wednesday. Fortunately this activity all but died out as it tried to move east into our area encountering a more stable environment. A few locations however near Interstate 81 saw a shower and perhaps even a rumble of thunder close to dawn Thursday, but for pretty much everyone it was dry last night with mild overnight low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday is not expected to be a washout, but it will be a good day to keep a watchful eye to the sky as we anticipate scattered showers and t-storms courtesy of a cold front approaching from our west. Ahead of this front, a southerly wind flow will keep our humidity high, and with some sunshine helping to destabilize the atmosphere and just strong enough winds aloft, it will be a setup conducive for strong, and perhaps even a few severe, storms. There could be a stray storm or two early in the day, but the more widespread coverage of showers and storms, and the greatest chance for strong or severe storms, will be mid to late afternoon into the early nighttime hours. Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding will be the main concerns with any stronger storm but we can't entirely rule out something with large hail or a tornado. The chance for severe storms will be higher the farther west you travel, with the best opportunities likely west of the Interstate 476 corridor and chances diminishing the closer to the shore you travel. With a fair amount of cloud cover expected Thursday along with the increasing coverage of showers and t-storms, high temperatures should be a little cooler topping out in the seasonable mid 80s.

Thursday's cold front will make its way off to our south and east for Friday, but there really won't be any noticeable drops in humidity or temperatures behind the front, at least initially. With enough humidity lingering along with partly sunny skies, the atmosphere will remain unstable enough that some weak upper level energy moving through may still be enough to spark a stray shower or t-storm. The greatest chance for this to occur will probably be in the morning Friday, and also across the Poconos and near and east of Interstate 95. Overall though, many of us will probably be completely rain and storm-free Friday. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s.

High pressure returns for Saturday leading to mostly sunny skies. While we expect a hot afternoon with high temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees, it does appear dew points come down a little into the upper 50s to low 60s courtesy of a westerly breeze. This means humidity will be noticeable, but certainly nothing oppressive. A weak cold front will drop in from our northwest overnight Saturday into Sunday morning but a lot of the moisture associated with this front is expected to fall apart. While a stray shower or t-storm can't entirely be ruled out Sunday, mainly well south down in southern New Jersey and Delaware, most should stay dry. It will be another very warm afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s, although once again, dew points look as though they will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure returns again Monday leading to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. With a westerly wind flow continuing, dew points will stay in the not too terribly uncomfortable range of the upper 50s to low 60s. On Tuesday, high pressure will move offshore allowing our winds to turn back out of the southwest driving in more uncomfortable dew points and humidity values. High temperatures will climb back to around 90 degrees Tuesday, and thanks to a warm front moving through from the west during the afternoon, a shower or t-storm can't be ruled out. Later in the week, some of the remnants of what should soon be Tropical Storm or Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico, may move into the nations mid-section and link up with some fronts moving east bringing us scattered showers and t-storms.

Have a great and safe rest of your week!