Labor Day weekend starts off lovely, but will end unsettled later Sunday and Monday

Dorian threatens the southeast United States

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 06:36 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:33 AM EDT

TODAY: Pleasant with sunshine mixing with clouds. High: 82 

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly in the afternoon and at night. High: 79 Low: 65

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Good morning! And welcome to the long Holiday weekend. 

Out of the three weekend days, Saturday looks like the best of the bunch as high pressure holds onto plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the seasonable lower 80s. Some high clouds may filter sunshine at times Saturday, but it'll be a bright and beautiful day in general before clouds thicken at night. Nighttime temperatures will slip past the 60-degree-mark for comfortable window-open weather while you sleep.

Things get a little more unsettled for the rest of the weekend.

A stalled front to the south will act as a highway for ripples of energy to ride along Sunday and Monday, occasionally leading to a shower or thunderstorm. These should be spotty on Sunday, mainly to the north and during the afternoon and at night. The activity becomes more scattered for the Holiday on Monday with a shower or thunderstorm materializing at any point, though Mother Nature serves up the best odds while many will be barbecuing in the afternoon and evening. Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy otherwise with highs on either side of 80 degrees and lows in the middle 60s.

Of course, skies will open up again for back to school and work Tuesday. It's warmer and more humid then, a theme that will continue Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. That front brings a shower or thunderstorm to the area again Wednesday afternoon and night.

Behind Wednesday’s cold front, high temperatures will ease back into the 70s for Thursday and Friday. It won't be as humid either thanks to an area of high pressure sliding from the Great Lakes into northern New England. It's at this time, though, that moisture associated with Dorian may sneak into the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. That's if Dorian takes a north-northeasterly turn up the southeast coastline early next week, rather than making landfall. It's a track recently favored by computer models which has the storm hugging the Florida coastline while threatening Georgia and the Carolinas with a potential landfall. 

As of Saturday morning, Hurricane Dorian continues to slowly strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic east of the Bahamas and north of Puerto Rico as a major Category 4 hurricane. The storm may strengthen more as it slowly tracks northwest and eventually west towards the northern Bahamas this weekend and the southeast coast of the United States thereafter.

   
Historical Averages

High Low
Current 82°F 59°F
Average 79°F 58°F
Record 99°F August 31, 1953 41°F August 31, 1934

