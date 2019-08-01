Less hot the rest of the week with a few t-storms, more likely farther south

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower or thunderstorm. Patchy fog late. Low: 65 THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm but less humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots, especially south. High: 87 THURSDAY NIGHT: An early shower or thunderstorm, mainly south, then clearing out later at night. Low: 64

Wednesday was still warm and certainly quite humid. But it wasn't as hot as the last three days, as most of us fell short of the 90-degree mark. That ended the heat wave for most of the area, although highs in the mid to upper 80s coupled with the still high humidity drove the heat index above 90 degrees at time during the day. After some hazy sunshine through the first half of the day, storm clouds bubbled up ahead of an approaching cold front, and some slow moving showers and thunderstorms developed during the afternoon and continued into the early evening before fizzling or moving offshore. 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in areas hit by slow moving storms, with areas around the Delaware Water Gap from Stroudsburg to Sussex and then the Delaware Valley from Lower Bucks County into Philadelphia the recipients of the heaviest rain and some flash flood warnings. Stronger storms also brought some small hail and reports of damaging wind gusts, with a scattering of storm report across eastern Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey, with storm coverage and intensity diminishing the farther west you traveled.

For the rest of the night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks developing towards morning and perhaps some patchy fog. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible anywhere as the actual cold front approaches, and there is a broken line of t-storms across central Pennsylvania as of mid-evening. This line should gradually weaken overnight, so storms will not be as intense or widespread as earlier.

Our front then stalls to our south across the lower Mid-Atlantic for the rest of the week, and it is therefore to our south where the best chance for daily showers and thunderstorms will lie. Consequently, the next three days look more dry than wet and no worse than partly sunny, although perhaps mostly cloudy skies at times closer to and south of the Mason Dixon line. A few showers or thunderstorms can't be ruled out any day, but chances will be higher the farther south and closer to the front you travel. Seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s are expected each afternoon, with a modest drop in the humidity Thursday into Thursday night likely short lived. Most of the time will be moderately humid with dew points in the mid 60s, but not excessively humid as 70+ degree dew points are not expected. So thunderstorm chances Thursday through Saturday will likely be highest towards southern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and South Jersey, and likely higher Friday and Saturday over Thursday. Farther north, a shower or storm is still possible but dry weather should win out most of the time.

By Sunday and Monday, that pesky front to our south will weaken and slide farther away, and shouldn't be a concern any longer. As a result, we're looking partly sunny on Sunday and even trending towards mostly sunny skies by Monday as a weak area of high pressure builds in. There's still the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially Sunday as highs may inch up to near 90 degrees for a day, before settling back into the mid 80s for most of next week. At this point, next week looks fairly quiet with no major bouts of heat or severe weather currently expected.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week ahead!