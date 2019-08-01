BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

Less humid today but still a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm

Uptick in humidity & storm chances Friday/Saturday

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 04:55 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:56 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and not as humid with a shower or t-storm in spots, especially south. High: 87

TONIGHT: A shower or t-storm around this evening, mainly south; otherwise, partly cloudy. Low: 65

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, warm, and moderately humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High: 85 Low: 66

 

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Wednesday featured an end to the latest heat wave for most as many fell a little shy of the 90-degree mark seeing high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points were still well into the 60s though given a fairly moisture-laden air mass, so it still felt like it was at or just above 90 degrees. A cold front moved in from our west clashing with the rather humid air, and it was no surprise that this setup caused hit or miss showers and thunderstorms to bubble up as we progressed through the afternoon. 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in areas hit by slow moving storms, with areas around the Delaware Water Gap from Stroudsburg to Sussex and then the Delaware Valley from Lower Bucks County into Philadelphia the recipients of the heaviest rain and some flash flood warnings. Stronger storms also brought some small hail and reports of damaging wind gusts, with a scattering of storm report across eastern Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey, with storm coverage and intensity diminishing the farther west you traveled.

Showers and thunderstorms lingered into our early nighttime hours last night, but as is often the case, with the loss of daytime heating, we saw this activity gradually die out as we progressed into the overnight. We were left with mostly cloudy skies otherwise, patchy fog, and slightly cooler overnight low temperatures compared to previous nights as the numbers settled back into the mid to upper 60s. Dew points have also dropped a little lower in the 60s, so Thursday got off to a little more comfortable start compared to previous mornings.

Our cold front that tracked through Wednesday will stall to our south across the Virginias extending down into the Southeast for Thursday. Meanwhile an area of high pressure will build across the Great Lakes into Upstate New York. The high will give us a northerly breeze and this should help usher in some slightly more comfortable air as the day wears on, certainly the further north you travel from the Lehigh Valley. Areas further south from the Lehigh Valley will stay a bit more humid. We can expect a return to a fair amount of sunshine with many spots staying dry, but a spotty shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out, especially near and south of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 195 in New Jersey where you get into the more humid air and closer to the stalled front to the south. High temperatures Thursday will be seasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s.

While Thursday night and Friday morning look rather comfortable with regards to humidity levels, our winds will change back to the southeast as we progress through Friday, and this will start to bring humidity levels back up to more uncomfortable levels later in the day. High pressure to our north will also exit offshore and this will allow moisture from our pesky stalled front to the south to creep back north. This will bring spotty showers and thunderstorms back to the north covering more of the region as well, certainly during the afternoon and evening. If you have plans to head to MusikFest for the first day, while there should be plenty of dry times with a mix of sun and clouds, you'll definitely want to bring the rain gear or have a backup plan to stay dry just in case. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will continue the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, as our pesky stalled front to the south doesn't budge much. We are probably looking at more clouds than sun this day as well. While it won't be a washout Saturday, with rather humid air in place, any storms that develop will have the potential to produce downpours. High temperatures Saturday remain close to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday looks drier with a return to more sunshine as our pesky stalled front to the south finally washes out. A weak cold front however will be dropping in from the north during the afternoon and this might touch of a stray shower or t-storm, but this looks to be a big exception and not the rule. High temperatures Sunday return to near 90 degrees and it will be rather humid. Behind Sunday's cold front coming in from the north, humidity looks to drop to comfortable levels for Monday. The day also looks largely dry with mostly sunny skies and close to seasonable high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity climbs back up Tuesday and Wednesday but high temperatures will stay close to seasonable levels in the mid 80s. Another cold front may track in from the northwest bringing a chance for a shower or thunderstorm both days.

Have a great and safe Thursday and rest of the week!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:30 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 24°
  • 71%

Reading Hourly Forecast

10:33 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 23°
  • 91%

