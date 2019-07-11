Localized flooding from showers and thunderstorms through tonight then a drier Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers and thunderstorms, mainly early. Areas of flash flooding. Low: 71 FRIDAY: Partly sunny and quite warm with the humidity gradually lowering throughout the day. A lingering morning shower in spots. High: 88 FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and more comfortable. Low: 66

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA

Thursday was a mostly cloudy and humid day, but not nearly as hot due to plenty of clouds and showers and thunderstorms that developed as a result of an approaching cold front slicing into a very humid air mass. There were a few downpours during the morning, then the radar really lit up during the afternoon as several rounds of tropical downpours and thunderstorms developed. In areas repeatedly hit by multiple rounds of heavy rain, flash flooding resulted with 1 to 3 inches of rain coming down in a matter of hours in some cases. Be wary of flooded and impassable roads as well as creeks and streams out of their banks in these areas through early tonight.

While a stronger thunderstorm is still possible through this evening with some gusty winds and hail, the heavy rain and potential for more flooding remains the primary weather concern through early tonight. Flash flood watches continue for much of the area to highlight that ongoing potential, with multiple flash flood warnings already issued in areas where flooding is occurring. The showers and storms will gradually shift to the east and likely slowly weaken later tonight, so the threat for the heaviest rain is likely over after the mid to late evening hours. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers or a thunderstorm the rest of the night with a muggy overnight low close to 70 degrees.

As our cold front slides offshore, Friday will be a much drier and brighter day overall with a few patchy morning clouds and maybe a leftover shower, primarily in the Poconos or North Jersey, giving way to partly sunny skies. It will still be a warm and rather humid day, although the humidity levels may tick down just a bit lower later Friday into Friday night as some slightly more comfortable air filters in. Highs will still climb into the upper 80s, proving there's no cooler air behind our cold front, as the warmer than average pattern remains locked in for the foreseeable future.

The weekend will be a very warm or hot one, depending on your point of view and tolerance to the heat, and it will also be moderately but not excessively humid, although that too may be a matter of opinion. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday and highs around or just shy of the 90 degree mark both afternoons. A weak and moisture-starved cold front could bring a few extra clouds later Saturday night into early Sunday morning and perhaps just the slight chance of a spotty shower or two, but this is likely an exception to an otherwise dry weekend rule.

The dog days of summer continue most of next week with near 90-degree high temperatures much of the week, along with partly sunny skies and a shower or thunderstorm here and there. A wild card could be what is now Tropical Storm Barry, which is now developing over the Gulf of Mexico and could become a hurricane before making landfall likely in Louisiana over the weekend. Some of that remnant tropical moisture may make its way in our direction later next week depending on the track of the remnant low pressure.

