Mainly dry and more comfortable this weekend
Humidity and t-storms return mid-week
TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice with low humidity. High: 79
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 57
SUNDAY: Times of clouds and sun; a spotty shower or drizzle, especially north and east. High: 78 Low: 57
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
So long summer, hello fall! At least for a not-so-hot minute…
The heat-busting cold front which moves through late in the week is well to the south this weekend as an area of high pressure builds across eastern Canada. This leads to a pretty nice weekend overall, though Sunday will likely turn a bit cloudier than its predecessor, courtesy of an easterly wind off the Atlantic. Spots closer to the coast and in the higher elevations to the north may even get a shower or some drizzle on Sunday. It's not a big deal, but certainly not weather perfection. Both days will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s and low temperatures in the upper 50s...a few degrees below average for late August. The kind of stuff we'll open our windows to before warmer, more humid air returns for the middle of next week.
Clouds and spotty showers will spill into the beginning of the work week Monday with highs still in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Temperatures flirt with the 80 degree mark again by Tuesday with the more seasonable lower to middle 80s in store mid-late week. That's when an approaching cold front to the west and an area of low pressure off the East Coast, probably adopting some tropical characteristics and perhaps a name beforehand, bring thunderstorms back to the table. The most likely timeframe for a few showers and thunderstorms is Wednesday afternoon and night into Thursday morning. Rain chances and humidity levels should then diminish some Friday and for the start of the following weekend.
Interactive Radars
Regional Headlines
- - Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome
- - 2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game
- - Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor
- - Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs
- - Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.
- - Bucks man sentenced for stabbing fellow inmate
- - QCSD considers policy allowing homeschoolers to enroll in tech school
- - Gov. Wolf says state is working to address toxic chemicals in drinking water
- - Witnesses recalled plane was low, wings tipping before crash that killed 3 in Montgomery County
- - Pa.man files $95 million lawsuit against Montgomery County-based Tree Expert Company
- - 15 performers to take to the sky in first-ever airshow at Pocono Raceway
- - 10-year-old boy riding bicycle hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Schuylkill County
- - Sunrise Chef: B-Lux Grill & Bar at Kalahari Resorts
- - Tree crashes through roof of house in Monroe County
- - Man burned in apparent meth-making incident in Stroudsburg, police said
This Week's Circulars
69News Weather Channel Forecast
Live Traffic Cameras
Historical Averages
|High
|Low
|Current
|79°F
|57°F
|Average
|80°F
|59°F
|Record
|92°F August 24, 1947
|47°F August 24, 1971