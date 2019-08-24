Mainly dry and more comfortable this weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice with low humidity. High: 79 TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 57 SUNDAY: Times of clouds and sun; a spotty shower or drizzle, especially north and east. High: 78 Low: 57

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

So long summer, hello fall! At least for a not-so-hot minute…

The heat-busting cold front which moves through late in the week is well to the south this weekend as an area of high pressure builds across eastern Canada. This leads to a pretty nice weekend overall, though Sunday will likely turn a bit cloudier than its predecessor, courtesy of an easterly wind off the Atlantic. Spots closer to the coast and in the higher elevations to the north may even get a shower or some drizzle on Sunday. It's not a big deal, but certainly not weather perfection. Both days will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s and low temperatures in the upper 50s...a few degrees below average for late August. The kind of stuff we'll open our windows to before warmer, more humid air returns for the middle of next week.

Clouds and spotty showers will spill into the beginning of the work week Monday with highs still in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Temperatures flirt with the 80 degree mark again by Tuesday with the more seasonable lower to middle 80s in store mid-late week. That's when an approaching cold front to the west and an area of low pressure off the East Coast, probably adopting some tropical characteristics and perhaps a name beforehand, bring thunderstorms back to the table. The most likely timeframe for a few showers and thunderstorms is Wednesday afternoon and night into Thursday morning. Rain chances and humidity levels should then diminish some Friday and for the start of the following weekend.