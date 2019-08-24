Weather Forecast Discussion

Mainly dry and more comfortable this weekend

Humidity and t-storms return mid-week

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 05:31 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:33 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice with low humidity. High: 79

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 57

SUNDAY: Times of clouds and sun; a spotty shower or drizzle, especially north and east. High: 78 Low: 57

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

So long summer, hello fall! At least for a not-so-hot minute…

The heat-busting cold front which moves through late in the week is well to the south this weekend as an area of high pressure builds across eastern Canada. This leads to a pretty nice weekend overall, though Sunday will likely turn a bit cloudier than its predecessor, courtesy of an easterly wind off the Atlantic. Spots closer to the coast and in the higher elevations to the north may even get a shower or some drizzle on Sunday. It's not a big deal, but certainly not weather perfection. Both days will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s and low temperatures in the upper 50s...a few degrees below average for late August. The kind of stuff we'll open our windows to before warmer, more humid air returns for the middle of next week.

Clouds and spotty showers will spill into the beginning of the work week Monday with highs still in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Temperatures flirt with the 80 degree mark again by Tuesday with the more seasonable lower to middle 80s in store mid-late week. That's when an approaching cold front to the west and an area of low pressure off the East Coast, probably adopting some tropical characteristics and perhaps a name beforehand, bring thunderstorms back to the table. The most likely timeframe for a few showers and thunderstorms is Wednesday afternoon and night into Thursday morning. Rain chances and humidity levels should then diminish some Friday and for the start of the following weekend.

   
   
   
LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:30 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 14°
  • 81%

Reading Hourly Forecast

05:33 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 14°
  • 93%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 79°F 57°F
Average 80°F 59°F
Record 92°F August 24, 1947 47°F August 24, 1971

In case you missed it...

India's former finance minister dies
CNN; NDTV

India's former finance minister dies

NYT: Possible first criminal case in space

NYT: Possible first criminal case in space

What China's new tariffs mean for you
Copyright 2019 CNN

What China's new tariffs mean for you

Koch Industries: The most important company you may not know
Copyright 2019 CNN

Koch Industries: The most important company you may not know

6 injured in San Diego prison riot
freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

6 injured in San Diego prison riot

Thousands of birds killed in Montana hailstorm
AP

Thousands of birds killed in Montana hailstorm

Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome

Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome

Illinois State Police trooper dies after East St. Louis shootout
Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police trooper dies after East St. Louis shootout

2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game

2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game

Coroner's office seeking next of kin for 61-year-old Reading man

Coroner's office seeking next of kin for 61-year-old Reading man

Nearly 30,000 people expected to attend RiverFest in Muhlenberg Township this weekend

Nearly 30,000 people expected to attend RiverFest in Muhlenberg Township this weekend

Pennsylvania House wins appeal in atheist prayer-policy suit
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Pennsylvania House wins appeal in atheist prayer-policy suit

Owner of dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl charged with murder
Detroit Police via CNN

Owner of dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl charged with murder

Israel likely had a role in Iraq airstrike
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

Israel likely had a role in Iraq airstrike

Yes, there's a socialism-themed Monopoly game
Nick Kapur via CNN

Yes, there's a socialism-themed Monopoly game

Eggs extracted from last 2 northern white rhinos may save species
Ami Vitale/Ol Pejeta Conservancy via CNN

Eggs extracted from last 2 northern white rhinos may save species

Lara Spencer apologizes for criticizing Prince George's ballet lessons
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Hospital for Special Surgery

Lara Spencer apologizes for criticizing Prince George's ballet lessons

Felix Sater was informant for feds on mob and bin Laden, docs reveal
Getty Images/CNN Money

Felix Sater was informant for feds on mob and bin Laden, docs reveal

DOJ asks appeals court to reconsider Trump Twitter ruling
Copyright 2019 CNN

DOJ asks appeals court to reconsider Trump Twitter ruling

Justice Department responds to Congress on Epstein suicide
Copyright 2019 CNN

Justice Department responds to Congress on Epstein suicide