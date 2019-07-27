Weather Forecast Discussion

Mainly dry and mostly sunny stretch of weather through early next week with rising humidity

More widespread t-storms Wednesday

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 06:27 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:41 AM EDT

TODAY: Quite warm and a little more humid with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 89

TONIGHT: Turning out mostly clear. Low: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming hot and more humid. High: 90 Low: 69

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
What do Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday have in common? They will all wind up being mainly dry and mostly sunny days across the northern mid-Atlantic.

A stray shower or thunderstorm in the higher elevations may put a blemish on an otherwise perfect stretch of weather for some. But for many of us, this 6-day sunny spell will be the loveliest of the year, if not for timing alone. The drama-free weather will coincide with some good calendar days and a couple of meteor showers, too! Great outdoor stuff going on for a while. 

Most of the time during the day it will be warm and bright with highs near 90 degrees. At night, temperatures will only slip into the upper 60s. Dew points will slowly rise each day as an area of high pressure gradually shifts farther south and east. Even so, this subtle uptick in humidity levels won't hold a weather candle to last week when the combination of heat and humidity sent heat indices well past the century mark. 

A cold front will be approaching from the west later Tuesday making skies a bit dirtier than the previous days. Partial sunshine and some isolated thunderstorms will develop with the heating of the day, particularly in areas northwest of the Lehigh Valley. More numerous showers and thunderstorms will roll through the northern mid-Atlantic Wednesday with heavy rain and frequent lightning possible. It'll take at least the first part of Thursday for the front to push south of the Mason-Dixon Line, where it may stall out through Musikfest weekend. At this point, the boundary appears to be far enough south to keep rain out of our icons. However, it will require close watching as the week progresses.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the summery weather!

   
   
   
Historical Averages

High Low
Current 89°F 67°F
Average 84°F 63°F
Record 97°F July 28, 1949 50°F July 28, 1946

