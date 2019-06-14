BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

Mainly dry and sunnier today but below normal temperatures and gusty winds

Warmer this weekend with some storms for Dad's day

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:17 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:17 AM EDT

TODAY: A blend of sun and clouds with a cool and gusty wind. High: 74

TONIGHT: A moonlit sky and cool with less wind. Low: 52

SATURDAY: Warmer with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High: 82 Low: 63 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A cold front moved offshore last night taking scattered showers and t-storms from yesterday evening with it. Meanwhile, an upper level trough has been swinging through keeping some clouds around, but overall, it was a mainly dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Breezes started to kick up late and we saw low temperatures drop into the mid 50s.

High pressure will center itself across eastern Kentucky and Tennessee today, eventually moving into North Carolina. It's reach will be quite broad however extending into our region. This will mean we can expect a mainly dry day with a decent amount of sunshine mixed with clouds. The aforementioned upper level trough swinging through combined with instability due to cold air aloft may spark a stray shower, but the best chance for this to occur will be across the Poconos and northern New Jersey. A tight pressure gradient between the high to our south and low pressure over eastern Canada will also make for gusty westerly winds perhaps as high as 35 miles-per-hour. Afternoon high temperatures today will be a little warmer compared to yesterday thanks to a lot more sunshine, but we'll still fall below the normal high of 80 degrees, topping out in the mid 70s.

With low pressure over eastern Canada moving further away to the north tonight, the tight pressure gradient between that feature and high pressure to our south will lessen making for lighter winds. With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies in place along with dry air, low temperatures will drop to rather cool levels in the low 50s.

High pressure will slide offshore this weekend and position itself near Bermuda. This will result in a warmer and more humid air mass developing for Father's Day weekend. High temperatures both days this weekend will be in the 80s, low 80s Saturday, then middle 80s Sunday. Humidity values for much of Saturday will still be rather pleasant, but expect those values to climb to more uncomfortable levels on Sunday. Saturday will be a dry day as sunshine mixes with clouds. A shower or t-storm will be possible late Saturday night, but if it occurs it should be well north and west of the Lehigh Valley. A cold front slowly dropping in from our northwest on Father's Day Sunday will present a greater chance for showers and t-storms however we still don't anticipate a washout. These showers and t-storms will be your classic hit-or-miss in nature, so don't cancel the outdoor plans with dad, just have a backup plan in place just in case. While a shower or t-storm will be possible at any time Sunday, the time frame with the greatest chance for storms on Sunday will likely be late in the afternoon through the evening.

Sunday's cold front will get hung up across the area for Monday keeping scattered showers and t-storms in the forecast as the boundary clashes with a very warm and humid air mass. Monday's afternoon high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s. The stalled front across the region Monday will slowly push off to our south and east for Tuesday and Wednesday meaning the chance for showers and t-storms should decrease, but it won't be completely non-existent. Humidity and temperatures will also drop a little with highs returning to the low and mid 80s. The front to our south and east will return north as a warm front for Thursday bringing back more uncomfortable humidity values as well as an uptick in the shower and t-storm chance. With more clouds anticipated Thursday, high temperatures will continue to drop to around 80 degrees.

Have a great and safe Friday and weekend and Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 74°F 52°F
Average 80°F 58°F
Record 95°F June 14, 1988 44°F June 14, 1933

