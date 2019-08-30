Mainly dry today and Saturday

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm; stray late-day shower N/W. High: 86 TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 61 TOMORROW: Pleasant with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 81 Low: 59

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Last week, we sweated to the heat and humidity. Earlier this week, we enjoyed the comforts of a fall preview. On Thursday, we finally soaked up plenty of seasonably warm late August sunshine, with highs in the low 80s for most and a brisk but refreshing west to northwest breeze. And if you liked Thursday’s weather, you’ll more or less love what’s in store for the next few days as well. We should keep the blue skies, comfortably warm highs around 80 to 85 degrees, and refreshingly low humidity levels through Saturday, before both the clouds and our rain chances increase later in the holiday weekend. To our south, all eyes are on Hurricane Dorian, churning over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean well east of the Bahamas as an intensifying hurricane. All interests along the southeast coast of the United States from Florida northward through the Carolinas should closely monitor forecasts for the latest information on any potential impacts from this dangerous storm.

We’ll follow it up with another nice late summer day today, with sunshine mixing with some clouds as the day progresses as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. This front has little moisture to work with, so outside of a stray late day shower towards the Poconos, most of us will squeeze in another dry and pleasant day. Highs will inch up a few more degrees into the mid 80s, but the humidity will remain well within the comfortable range.

Saturday continues to be the best weather bet of the weekend and the only guaranteed dry day for most, with sunshine mixing with some afternoon clouds as a new high pressure presses down from Canada. As winds shift from the northeast, temperatures will ease back closer to 80 degrees, but humidity will continue to remain a non-issue as comfort will continue to be king through the start of the holiday weekend.

By Sunday and Monday, we’ll watch a slow moving disturbance creep across Pennsylvania and then eventually into New Jersey. Clouds will increase as this happens, and so too will the chances for a few showers or a thunderstorm later Sunday into Labor Day. Given the slow movement and projected track of this feature, the clouds will arrive first and the rain chances will be highest the farther north and west you travel. Conversely, the farther southeast and closer to the shore you get, the drier you will be throughout the weekend. Many head to the beach this holiday weekend for a final summer shore trip, and this may be the best idea weather-wise as the shore is the most likely to stay dry most of the weekend. Meanwhile, areas towards the Poconos and the Interstate 81 corridor through Luzerne and Schuylkill counties on north and west will likely be wetter than most later Sunday into Monday. Sunday may start with a little sunshine before the clouds arrive from the west and rain chances eventually increase, while Monday looks to be a mostly cloudy day from start to finish with at least a few showers or a thunderstorm possible.

Hurricane Dorian continues to slowly strengthen over the open waters of the Atlantic east of the Bahamas and north of Puerto Rico. The storm is expected to continue to intensify as it tracks northwest and then eventually west towards the southeast coast of the United States. Dorian is now a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The exact track and strength of Dorian remain uncertain, so all interests from Florida to the Carolinas should stay on guard. While some computer models have the storm making a Florida landfall, others slow it down and turn it north up the coast before it strikes Florida with a landfall. All options are certainly on the table, and hurricane forecasting is always challenging and subject to changes.