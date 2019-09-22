Milder tonight followed by a humid and very warm Monday with a shower or t-storm possible

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and warm. Low: 64 MONDAY: Increasing clouds, very warm, a bit humid and breezy with a p.m. shower or t-storm. High: 88 MONDAY NIGHT: Turning out mainly clear and cooler after a lingering evening shower or t-storm. Low: 58

A broad area of high pressure continues to dominate our weather as it pushed off the North Carolina coast today. We saw another mostly sunny and dry day with a very warm afternoon after a refreshingly cool start in the morning with low temperatures in the mid 50s in many spots. Thanks to a south and southwesterly wind flow, afternoon high temperatures soared into the upper 80s and even a few 90-degree readings, and unlike Saturday where dew points stayed comfortably low well down into the 50s, Sunday PM featured dew points climbing through the 60s creating a more muggy feel. Tonight will be much milder compared to previous nights thanks to more moisture in the air. We'll see low temperatures only dropping into the mid 60s. We will stay dry overnight with mostly clear skies initially giving way to just a little bit more cloud cover late.

While the fall equinox arrives at 3:50 AM on Monday, you wouldn't think it's the case based on how things will feel. A southwesterly wind flow ahead of an approaching cold front from our west will again lead to afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s along with dew points well into the 60s. Skies will start rather sunny Monday morning, but as the cold front to our west moves closer, look for clouds to increase as we get into the afternoon. The cold front will also bring a few showers, and a t-storm cannot entirely be ruled out either, especially in northern areas. While a gusty downpour is possible, no organized strong or severe storms are expected at this time. A shower or t-storm will remain possible early Monday night, but once we get past midnight, any activity should come to an end with skies turning mostly clear as the aforementioned cold front moves offshore. Low temperatures will get a little cooler again dropping into the upper 50s.

High pressure builds back in from the west for Tuesday leading to a mostly dry day. An upper level trough swinging by to our north may spark a stray shower in the Poconos, but for the most part, all we should see are just some clouds bubbling up as the day progresses with a bit of a breeze. Cooler and less humid air will also be building into the area as high temperatures return to the mid 70s. Tuesday night will be another night with mostly clear skies, light winds, and very dry air, so low temperatures should once again drop off to refreshingly cool levels in the low 50s. High pressure will build overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.

On Thursday, temperatures go back up again as another cold front approaches from our west. A south or southwesterly wind flow ahead of this front will raise our high temperatures back into the low and mid 80s. The cold front moving in from our west looks to be rather moisture starved and washing out, so there's just a slim chance for an isolated shower or t-storm at this time. High pressure will return for Friday leading to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

High pressure will move offshore for next weekend allowing a southwesterly wind flow to return again. This also means our temperatures and humidity will climb back to summer-like levels. Right now we're going with mid 80s for high temperatures on Saturday and low 80s for high temperatures on Sunday. High pressure looks to keep things dry Saturday, but a cold front may drop in from the north Sunday possibly sparking a shower or t-storm. Those of you who are fans of summer and warmer weather can certainly rejoice for a little while longer even though the fall equinox arrives Monday.

Have a great and safe night and new week ahead!