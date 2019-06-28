More 90-degree high temperatures through Saturday

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and moderately humid; a spotty PM shower or t-storm, especially south. High: 91 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and sticky; a spotty shower or t-storm, especially late and north. Low: 70 SATURDAY: Hot and humid with times of clouds and sun; a strong t-storm in the afternoon and early evening. High: 91 Low: 66

Thursday was an entirely rain and storm free day with ample sunshine and relatively hot high temperatures around 90 degrees, although humidity wasn't that bad. We often talk about the dew points as a better measure of the amount of moisture in the air, and hence our comfort levels. When dew points are well into the 60s, and certainly at or above 70 degrees, things can really feel uncomfortable, especially when doing strenuous outdoor activities. Our dew points however actually dropped into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon making it more of a dry heat. Regardless, this is the warmest air mass of the season so far and Allentown and Trenton both hit 90 degrees for the high temperatures for the first time in 2019. We'll have a couple more opportunities to hit that mark through Saturday, and if those spots that hit 90 degrees on Thursday do it both Friday and Saturday, then several will have their first official heat wave of the season.

Skies were mainly clear last night with calm winds. Low temperatures dropped to the mid and upper 60s for most, but a few spots in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey dipped into the 50s. As we move through our Friday, once again dew points will remain closer to 60 degrees rather than the oppressive 70 degree mark. This means yet again, the heat will be more of a factor than the humidity. High temperatures will also be near or just above 90 degrees once more with mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions expected. The one exception may be parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware, where a stray shower or t-storm may fire up later in the afternoon into the early evening thanks to remnants of a weak front plus some weak upper level energy sliding by to our north. Dew points will creep up tonight making for a warmer and muggier night with low temperatures not getting below 70 degrees. With increasing moisture along with an area of low pressure moving from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York, an isolated shower or t-storm will be possible, mainly well after midnight and mainly across the Poconos and northern New Jersey, but most of us should stay dry.

A cold front will drop in from our north for Saturday clashing with a rather hot and humid air mass. This will set the stage for scattered showers and t-storms, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. A couple storms could be on the severe side with damaging wind gusts and large hail the primary concerns. We should still see more dry times than wet times Saturday with partly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures once again reaching the 90 degree mark, and maybe even a degree or two above that, with heat index values a few degrees warmer.

Saturday's cold front will push off to our south for Sunday allowing cooler and less humid air to build in. The day may start a little muggy, but by the afternoon we can expect things to be more comfortable. High temperatures will drop back closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s. Sunday also looks to be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but we'll be watching an area of low pressure and upper level energy swinging by to our north during the afternoon. It continues to look like any shower and t-storm activity with these aforementioned features will stay away to our north in Upstate New York and New England, but we won't entirely rule out the possibility that something might be able to sneak into parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey.

High pressure builds overhead for Monday leading to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures and humidity values with highs in the mid 80s. We quickly turn quite warm and humid again for Tuesday as a cold front tracks in from our north and west possibly sparking a few showers or a t-storm. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and we'll continue to see highs like that, or even getting back to 90 degrees, as we work into the Fourth of July holiday. To go along with the heat and humidity, mother nature will provide her own fireworks display with hit or miss t-storm chances, primarily very late Wednesday through the end of the week.

Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!