Morning showers today but eventually becoming dry, sunny, and more comfortable

TODAY: A few showers through mid-morning, then windy and less humid with clouds breaking for some sun. High: 79 TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable with less wind. Low: 56 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant with low humidity. High: 79 Low: 55

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LUZERNE COUNTY UNTIL 6 AM TODAY

An area of low pressure tracking off to our north across New England last night dragged a cold front across the region producing scattered showers and a rumble or two of thunder. A few downpours were seen, but overall it was a much quieter night compared to Wednesday night as any showers and t-storms were more progressive compared to Wednesday night, and we didn't see the activity moving repeatedly over the same areas. It was yet another mild and muggy night thanks to mostly cloudy skies and plenty of moisture around as low temperatures only dropped into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Similar to the last couple nights, patchy fog developed as we got into the pre-dawn hours of our Friday.

Our much deserved break from the unsettled weather pattern we've been in this past week finally arrives today. We still have to get through a few showers this morning, mostly light in nature, thanks to some upper level energy swinging through right behind departing low pressure to our north and a cold front moving further out to sea. By the afternoon however, outside of an isolated shower, most of the activity should be gone, and clouds will break for a fair amount of sunshine as northwest breezes gusting as high as 35 miles-per-hour usher in a drier and more comfortable air mass. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The summer solstice arrives at 11:54 AM Eastern Time.

High pressure will start building in from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada tonight. This will make for mostly clear skies, diminishing winds, and some pretty dry air. Overnight low temperatures will finally be able to drop to more comfortably cool levels in the mid 50s.

High pressure will move atop the region for the first weekend of summer making for some absolutely fantastic weather conditions for outdoor plans. It should be dry all weekend long, and we can expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Saturday with a bit of a breeze, then we'll see lighter winds and another mainly clear and comfy cool night Saturday night with low temperatures dropping back into the mid 50s. Sunday gets a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s but humidity will be comfortable all weekend long.

Our wind direction will change to more of a southwesterly flow for Monday as a warm front initially to our southwest pushes off to our north and east by the afternoon. A warmer, and more humid air mass will return as high temperatures Monday climb back to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. To go along with that, scattered showers and t-storms will also return, mainly during the PM hours. Warm and humid air will remain in place through the middle of next week with more high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. We'll also continue to see chances for showers and t-storms, but it should not be anywhere near as wet as what we just dealt with this past week.

Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!