BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10 - more >>

Weather Forecast Discussion

Morning showers today but eventually becoming dry, sunny, and more comfortable

Fantastic weather for the first weekend of summer

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 04:40 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:40 AM EDT

TODAY: A few showers through mid-morning, then windy and less humid with clouds breaking for some sun. High: 79

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable with less wind. Low: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant with low humidity. High: 79 Low: 55 

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LUZERNE COUNTY UNTIL 6 AM TODAY

An area of low pressure tracking off to our north across New England last night dragged a cold front across the region producing scattered showers and a rumble or two of thunder. A few downpours were seen, but overall it was a much quieter night compared to Wednesday night as any showers and t-storms were more progressive compared to Wednesday night, and we didn't see the activity moving repeatedly over the same areas. It was yet another mild and muggy night thanks to mostly cloudy skies and plenty of moisture around as low temperatures only dropped into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Similar to the last couple nights, patchy fog developed as we got into the pre-dawn hours of our Friday.

Our much deserved break from the unsettled weather pattern we've been in this past week finally arrives today. We still have to get through a few showers this morning, mostly light in nature, thanks to some upper level energy swinging through right behind departing low pressure to our north and a cold front moving further out to sea. By the afternoon however, outside of an isolated shower, most of the activity should be gone, and clouds will break for a fair amount of sunshine as northwest breezes gusting as high as 35 miles-per-hour usher in a drier and more comfortable air mass. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The summer solstice arrives at 11:54 AM Eastern Time.

High pressure will start building in from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada tonight. This will make for mostly clear skies, diminishing winds, and some pretty dry air. Overnight low temperatures will finally be able to drop to more comfortably cool levels in the mid 50s.

High pressure will move atop the region for the first weekend of summer making for some absolutely fantastic weather conditions for outdoor plans. It should be dry all weekend long, and we can expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Saturday with a bit of a breeze, then we'll see lighter winds and another mainly clear and comfy cool night Saturday night with low temperatures dropping back into the mid 50s. Sunday gets a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s but humidity will be comfortable all weekend long.

Our wind direction will change to more of a southwesterly flow for Monday as a warm front initially to our southwest pushes off to our north and east by the afternoon. A warmer, and more humid air mass will return as high temperatures Monday climb back to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. To go along with that, scattered showers and t-storms will also return, mainly during the PM hours. Warm and humid air will remain in place through the middle of next week with more high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. We'll also continue to see chances for showers and t-storms, but it should not be anywhere near as wet as what we just dealt with this past week.

Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:43 AM

  • SW 7 mph
  • 21°
  • 87%

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:45 AM

  • WNW 5 mph
  • 21°
  • 97%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 77°F 56°F
Average 81°F 59°F
Record 98°F June 21, 1923 43°F June 21, 1940

In case you missed it...

Suspect arrested in the death of Dallas transgender woman
Dallas Police Dept.

Suspect arrested in the death of Dallas transgender woman

Russia to begin freeing captive whales after global outcry
Barry Williams/Getty Images

Russia to begin freeing captive whales after global outcry

Anderson Cooper describes final moments with his mother in a touching tribute
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anderson Cooper describes final moments with his mother in a touching tribute

Monitors warn of 'health crisis' at border detention facilities
John Moore/Getty Images

Monitors warn of 'health crisis' at border detention facilities

Family of Harvard professor want photos of slaves given to descendants
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Family of Harvard professor want photos of slaves given to descendants

Tampa considers bringing Major League Baseball back to Montreal
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Tampa considers bringing Major League Baseball back to Montreal

GE's smart-bulb tutorial shows how complicated smart technology can be
Shutterstock

GE's smart-bulb tutorial shows how complicated smart technology can be

ESPN says it has 'no plans' to have LaVar Ball back after on-air comments
Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

ESPN says it has 'no plans' to have LaVar Ball back after on-air comments

New York Times: Trump abruptly called off military strikes against Iran
Alex Wong/Getty Images

New York Times: Trump abruptly called off military strikes against Iran

UK politician filmed grabbing Greenpeace protester
Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

UK politician filmed grabbing Greenpeace protester

Hong Kong protesters take to streets again after government apology falls flat
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong protesters take to streets again after government apology falls flat

Another SEAL testifies that he was the one who killed ISIS fighter
Andrea Gallagher

Another SEAL testifies that he was the one who killed ISIS fighter

Storms cause problems across Berks County

Storms cause problems across Berks County

Georgia inmate 1,500th person executed in US since death penalty reinstated

Georgia inmate 1,500th person executed in US since death penalty reinstated

Former Renault CEO's wife calls husband 'victim of a corporate coup'
Eric Dessons/JDD/SIPA/AP

Former Renault CEO's wife calls husband 'victim of a corporate coup'

Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading

Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
69 News

Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan

Documents show text messages from missing phone in Kevin Spacey assault case
Brian Snyder/Reuters

Documents show text messages from missing phone in Kevin Spacey assault case

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction