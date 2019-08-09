Weather Forecast Discussion

Mostly dry and turning less humid into Friday

Tons of sun and comfortably warm this weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 09:06 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:06 PM EDT

TONIGHT: A spotty shower early, mainly north, then clearing and turning more comfortable overnight. Low:64

FRIDAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds, breezy, and becoming less humid. A brief p.m. shower, especially in the Poconos. High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT:  Mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

 

Today was our "in between" day weather-wise, as we sat in between a pair of cold fronts. It was also the last day of high humidity we'll have for a while, as cold front number two sweeps any storminess and stickiness out to sea over the next 12 to 24 hours. While most of the day has been dry with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures, a few isolated showers and storms bubbled up this afternoon. They lacked both the widespread coverage and the intensity of Wednesday's storms, but still produced a few heavy downpours and lightning as they rumbled through a few parts of the area. Then a more organized line of storms with some gusty winds and heavy rain developed across the Interstate 80 corridor and swept through the northern Poconos and into far northwestern New Jersey during the early evening hours. But now that the sun has set, any storms have fizzled and any leftover stray showers should do the same in the next few hours. Otherwise, expect skies to become clear overnight and the humidity to begin a slow descent as well. 

Then comes the good stuff weather-wise, as most of us would define abundant sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, refreshingly low humidity levels, and comfy sleeping weather at night in early August as good stuff. It's thanks to a large area of high pressure that builds in over the weekend and ensures us lots of sunshine from Friday through Sunday, with pleasant highs in the low 80s and comfier overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be a little breezy as west to northwest winds help to usher in the more comfortable air mass, so let's call Friday the "transition day." While the day mostly features partly to mostly sunny skies, there is the slight chance of a shower or some passing sprinkles, but nothing more.

Saturday will quite simply be sun-tastic, and Sunday in a word looks to be sun-sational, with one of the nicest from start to finish weekends of the summer in store. The annual Perseid meteor shower also peaks this weekend and we'll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. The only downside is that the moon will be nearly full providing plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing.

Early next week, the humidity will be on the rise, and an approaching cold front will bring a gradually increasing chance of a few showers and storms. While one could sneak in here later Monday, Tuesday is the preferred day for the higher thunderstorm chances next week. Despite the stickiness returning, highs won't rise all that much compared to the weekend, inching up a few degrees into the mid 80s for most of next week. Any sustained 90-degree heat continues to be absent from the extended forecast for the foreseeable future.

Have a good night and a great Friday!

