Mostly dry today and turning less humid

TODAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds, breezy, and becoming less humid. A brief p.m. shower, especially to the north, but also well south. High: 84 TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low: 58 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy but very nice. High: 82 Low: 56

Thursday was our "in between" day weather-wise, as we sat in between a pair of cold fronts. It was also the last day of high humidity for a while, as cold front number two swept any storminess and stickiness out to sea later at night. While most of Thursday was dry with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures, a few isolated showers and storms bubbled up in the afternoon. They lacked both the widespread coverage and the intensity of Wednesday's storms, but still produced a few heavy downpours and lightning as they rumbled through a few parts of the area. Then a more organized line of storms with some gusty winds and heavy rain developed across the Interstate 80 corridor and swept through the northern Poconos and into far northwestern New Jersey during the early evening hours. Once the sun set however, showers and storms quickly fizzled and skies turned mostly clear overnight as the humidity also began to slowly drop. Some patchy fog may have formed, certainly in sheltered valley locations and those spots that saw rain yesterday. Look for this fog to dissipate by late morning. Low temperatures dropped into the mid 60s.

High pressure will begin to build in from the Midwest for Friday leading to the start of this very pleasant weather we've been telling you about that will last through the weekend. A bit of a pressure gradient between the high to our west and departing cold front number two offshore will lead to a breezy northwest wind Friday, at times gusting between 15 and 20 miles-per-hour. The good thing about this breeze though is that it will usher in a very dry air mass dropping dew points into the comfortable 50s by the afternoon. We can also expect mostly sunny skies Friday with most staying dry outside of a stray brief shower that may pop up in the afternoon, primarily across the Poconos due to an upper level trough moving across Upstate New York, and also across southern New Jersey and Delaware thanks to remnants of Thursday's front. Afternoon high temperatures Friday will reach the mid 80s. Winds will gradually subside tonight under mostly clear skies, and with the very dry air in place, we can expect low temperatures to drop to refreshing levels in the upper 50s.

High pressure from our west will build in for both Saturday and Sunday leading to a rain and storm-free weekend with mostly sunny skies, very low and comfortable dew points and humidity values, and afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday night's low temperatures are expected to be refreshingly cool dipping into the mid 50s, while Sunday night's lows will be a little warmer, but still quite comfortable, around 60 degrees. The annual Perseid meteor shower also peaks this weekend and we'll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. The only downside is that the moon will be nearly full providing plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing.

High pressure will scoot off the coast for Monday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow, and hence, slightly warmer and more humid conditions. High temperatures Monday will reach the upper 80s, and a weak cold front tracking through may also spark a stray p.m. shower or thunderstorm. Most should be dry however.

Tuesday is the preferred day at this point for the higher thunderstorm chances next week as an area of low pressure approaches from our west and tracks right over the region. This low pressure system will move offshore for Wednesday, but it will have a trailing cold front that will linger across the region keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast. Despite the stickiness returning, high temperatures won't rise all that much compared to the weekend, inching up a few degrees into the mid 80s for most of next week. Any sustained 90-degree heat continues to remain absent from the extended forecast for the foreseeable future thanks to a dip in the jet stream continuing to be locked in place across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

