Weather Forecast Discussion

Mostly dry today and turning less humid

Dry and pleasant with plenty of sun this weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 04:47 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:47 AM EDT

TODAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds, breezy, and becoming less humid. A brief p.m. shower, especially to the north, but also well south. High: 84

TONIGHT:  Clear and comfortable. Low: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy but very nice. High: 82 Low: 56 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Thursday was our "in between" day weather-wise, as we sat in between a pair of cold fronts. It was also the last day of high humidity for a while, as cold front number two swept any storminess and stickiness out to sea later at night. While most of Thursday was dry with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures, a few isolated showers and storms bubbled up in the afternoon. They lacked both the widespread coverage and the intensity of Wednesday's storms, but still produced a few heavy downpours and lightning as they rumbled through a few parts of the area. Then a more organized line of storms with some gusty winds and heavy rain developed across the Interstate 80 corridor and swept through the northern Poconos and into far northwestern New Jersey during the early evening hours. Once the sun set however, showers and storms quickly fizzled and skies turned mostly clear overnight as the humidity also began to slowly drop. Some patchy fog may have formed, certainly in sheltered valley locations and those spots that saw rain yesterday. Look for this fog to dissipate by late morning. Low temperatures dropped into the mid 60s.

High pressure will begin to build in from the Midwest for Friday leading to the start of this very pleasant weather we've been telling you about that will last through the weekend. A bit of a pressure gradient between the high to our west and departing cold front number two offshore will lead to a breezy northwest wind Friday, at times gusting between 15 and 20 miles-per-hour. The good thing about this breeze though is that it will usher in a very dry air mass dropping dew points into the comfortable 50s by the afternoon. We can also expect mostly sunny skies Friday with most staying dry outside of a stray brief shower that may pop up in the afternoon, primarily across the Poconos due to an upper level trough moving across Upstate New York, and also across southern New Jersey and Delaware thanks to remnants of Thursday's front. Afternoon high temperatures Friday will reach the mid 80s. Winds will gradually subside tonight under mostly clear skies, and with the very dry air in place, we can expect low temperatures to drop to refreshing levels in the upper 50s.

High pressure from our west will build in for both Saturday and Sunday leading to a rain and storm-free weekend with mostly sunny skies, very low and comfortable dew points and humidity values, and afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday night's low temperatures are expected to be refreshingly cool dipping into the mid 50s, while Sunday night's lows will be a little warmer, but still quite comfortable, around 60 degrees.  The annual Perseid meteor shower also peaks this weekend and we'll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. The only downside is that the moon will be nearly full providing plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing.

High pressure will scoot off the coast for Monday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow, and hence, slightly warmer and more humid conditions. High temperatures Monday will reach the upper 80s, and a weak cold front tracking through may also spark a stray p.m. shower or thunderstorm. Most should be dry however.

Tuesday is the preferred day at this point for the higher thunderstorm chances next week as an area of low pressure approaches from our west and tracks right over the region. This low pressure system will move offshore for Wednesday, but it will have a trailing cold front that will linger across the region keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast. Despite the stickiness returning, high temperatures won't rise all that much compared to the weekend, inching up a few degrees into the mid 80s for most of next week. Any sustained 90-degree heat continues to remain absent from the extended forecast for the foreseeable future thanks to a dip in the jet stream continuing to be locked in place across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:33 AM

  • W 6 mph
  • 26°
  • 60%

Reading Hourly Forecast

10:33 AM

  • WNW 10 mph
  • 26°
  • 68%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 84°F 58°F
Average 83°F 62°F
Record 98°F August 09, 2001 50°F August 09, 1989

Latest from the Newsroom

In case you missed it...

A 'secret' tour inside long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum
Getty Images via CNN

A 'secret' tour inside long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum

Walmart pulls violent video game displays, but will still sell guns
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Walmart pulls violent video game displays, but will still sell guns

Preserving local habitats and driving out invasive species

Preserving local habitats and driving out invasive species

Are plant-based burgers good for you?
Copyright 2019 CNN

Are plant-based burgers good for you?

Dow set to fall as Europe slows, trade war escalates
Getty Images

Dow set to fall as Europe slows, trade war escalates

Frontier offers free flights to people with these two last names
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Frontier offers free flights to people with these two last names

Sources: El Paso targeted due to distance from hometown
Copyright 2019 CNN

Sources: El Paso targeted due to distance from hometown

Police: Jilted boyfriend kills New Jersey nanny, her boss
Brooke Lefferts/AP

Police: Jilted boyfriend kills New Jersey nanny, her boss

Lego celebrates 'Friends' 25th anniversary with Central Perk set
Lego

Lego celebrates 'Friends' 25th anniversary with Central Perk set

Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township
iStock/Elenathewise

Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township

First responders recall carnage in Ohio
Scott Olson/Getty Images

First responders recall carnage in Ohio

What the Tech? Gadgets for college parents

What the Tech? Gadgets for college parents

Top Goldman Sachs banker among 17 charged in 1MDB scandal
CNNMoney

Top Goldman Sachs banker among 17 charged in 1MDB scandal

Climate report: Food will be scarce, expensive and less nutritious
Pixabay

Climate report: Food will be scarce, expensive and less nutritious

Global businesses feeling heat from Hong Kong's protests
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Global businesses feeling heat from Hong Kong's protests

JCPenney could be kicked off New York Stock Exchange
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

JCPenney could be kicked off New York Stock Exchange

See new Seven Wonders of the World
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

See new Seven Wonders of the World

Here's what to know about Eid al-Adha
Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Here's what to know about Eid al-Adha

UK economy shrinks for first time since 2012
Pexels

UK economy shrinks for first time since 2012

A day at the beach
FreeImages.com/dirk schroth

A day at the beach