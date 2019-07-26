Mostly sunny and mainly dry spell of weather continues this weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and turning comfortable. Low: 63 SATURDAY: Quite warm and a little more humid with sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 89 SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 66

High pressure parked over the northern mid-Atlantic drove baby blues all day long, paving the way for another starry and pleasant Friday night ahead. The crescent moon won't come up until after midnight, so it's a great night for stargazers to spot Jupiter and Saturn in the southern sky. Perhaps you'll see a shooting start while you're out there! Both the Delta Aquariid and the Alpha Capricornid meteor showers are peaking through the end of the month with a few fireballs an hour. In fact, just this past Wednesday night, many people from Pennsylvania to New Jersey to New England saw a bright green fireball streaking across the sky. For the best view, try to escape city lights, lay down comfortably, and look straight up in no particular direction. Temperatures will be quite nice, only slipping into the lower 60s through dawn Saturday.

Southwesterly winds will boost highs by a degree or two each weekend day, going from the upper 80s Saturday into the lower 90s Sunday. At the same time, dew points will crawl into the muggy department, in the middle 60s Saturday and the upper 60s Sunday. So, you'll notice that each day feels slightly more uncomfortable than the previous, but nothing compared to the steam bath we sweated to this time last weekend. That's when actual highs were in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices in the triple-digits. What a difference a week makes! While it's possible a stray shower or thunderstorm develops in the higher elevations either weekend day, most of the time the weekend will be dry and wonderful weather-wise.

Humidity levels and rain chances will gradually rise from the weekend into the start of the new week before finally reaching their maximum Wednesday. That's as a cold front approaches and eventually brings widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday before high pressure drys the northern mid-Atlantic out for Musikfest weekend.