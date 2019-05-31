Weather Forecast Discussion

Mostly sunny and pleasant for the rest of today

A few storms over the weekend...nothing too strong

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:50 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:50 AM EDT

TODAY: Less humid with sunshine and a few clouds. High: 83

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 59

SATURDAY: Sun will mix with clouds; a couple of spots will get a shower or t-storm by day's end. High: 85 Low: 64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finally a dry day across Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey. A cold front has swept the storms, the clouds, and the humidity to our south leaving us with more pleasant conditions. We will see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of the day as high temperatures reach the low 80s. While a very isolated shower can't be ruled out towards the Poconos and points north, today will be a dry day for pretty much everyone. As a weak area of high pressure crests overhead, tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with better sleeping weather and low temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Then comes the weekend, which looks to feature Saturday as the better day and Sunday as the wetter day, but even then Sunday is not looking like a washout. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday as our next cold front approaches. A shower or thunderstorm is possible very late in the day, more likely the farther north and west you travel, but most of us will eke out a mostly dry start to the weekend and a warm one as well with high temperatures Saturday in the mid 80s. Showers and a few thunderstorms (but nothing severe) are more likely on Sunday as the aforementioned cold front sweeps through, bringing brisk, cooler, and drier weather behind it for early next week. Monday will feature cool temperatures in the upper 60s along with a stiff breeze at times. There can be an isolated shower during the afternoon but otherwise it will be mostly sunny. Tuesday looks good with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, but still somewhat cool high temperatures for this time of the year in the low 70s.

We'll warm back to more seasonable high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday with humidity slowly increasing late in the day. A shower or thunderstorm chance will also be introduced late in the day Wednesday as a piece of upper level energy tracks through along with a warm front. With the warm front passing through, we turn even warmer and more humid for Thursday with high temperatures reaching the low and mid 80s. It will become more unsettled however Thursday as a cold front then tracks in from the north and west bringing more clouds than sun and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

