Mostly sunny, mainly dry, and somewhat hot and humid into the start of next week

Saturday was almost a carbon copy of Friday with a pleasantly cool start to the morning followed by a very warm, but not oppressive, afternoon. Once again a large majority of the area stayed rain and t-storm free with clear skies to start followed by fair weather cumulus clouds bubbling up from midday on. Morning low temperatures were in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs were in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. We did notice the humidity a little more-so today, but the heat index still was really no higher than the low 90s which is much better compared to several degrees above 100 like last week. We can't entirely rule out a very isolated/spotty shower or t-storm early tonight, mainly across the mountainous terrain well north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but most of the overnight will be dry in all locations. We can expect a mainly clear night tonight otherwise with slightly warmer low temperatures compared to previous nights thanks to a little bit higher humidity. Lows tonight will likely be in the mid to upper 60s.

A broad area of high pressure centered across the Carolinas and extending offshore towards Bermuda is the main reason for this quiet and dry stretch of weather we're experiencing right now. Temperatures and humidity will continue to slowly climb over the next several days as our wind direction becomes southwesterly, but the high pressure system will continue to keep things mainly dry into the beginning of next week with a fair amount of sunshine.

Sunday will be another day that likely starts clear followed by cumulus clouds bubbling up from midday onward. Afternoon high temperatures should climb to right around 90 degrees with the heat index reaching the mid to upper 90s. It will be a little more uncomfortable compared to Saturday, but again, nothing overly oppressive. We are going to be watching a weak cold front moving from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York as the day progresses. While any real organized showers and t-storms with this feature are expected to remain well to our north, we can't entirely rule out a couple working their way as far south as the Poconos and Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties late in the afternoon into the evening. Nothing severe is expected but downpours are certainly possible. Any activity that does fire up will likely fade away by midnight. Low temperatures Sunday night will be rather warm just barely dropping below 70 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be two more hazy, hot, and humid days with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 90s and the heat index climbing to the mid and upper 90s. An isolated/spotty PM t-storm will be possible Monday, again mainly across the higher terrain north and west of the Lehigh Valley. We'll probably have a slightly better chance to see a PM t-storm Tuesday, although still mostly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, as we start to track a stronger cold front moving closer from the Midwest and Great Lakes. This front will then slowly cross the region Wednesday likely leading to the most unsettled day over the next week with scattered showers and t-storms. A few of these storms may be on the strong side with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and downpours. High temperatures will drop back into the mid 80s Wednesday, but it will remain humid.

Wednesday's cold front will take at least the first part of Thursday to push off the New Jersey coastline and south of the Mason-Dixon Line. This means we still need to allow for a shower or t-storm Thursday, at least for the first half of the day. It will still be rather humid Thursday as well but at least high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 80s. Our aforementioned front is expected to stall to our south for MusikFest weekend, and while we think at this time the boundary will be far enough south that we stay mostly dry, we can't entirely rule out an isolated shower or t-storm. Partial sunshine can be expected otherwise with high temperatures remaining close to seasonable levels in the mid 80s.

