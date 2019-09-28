Weather Forecast Discussion

Mother Nature has a case of calendar confusion for the first weekend of fall as highs hit the 80s

Showers and a few t-storms develop later Saturday

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 05:35 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:49 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and more humid; a shower or t-storm late. High: 84

TONIGHT: A shower or t-storm in a few spots; otherwise, mainly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 64

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and still warm, but also less humid. High: 80 Low: 52

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Welcome to the first weekend of fall, calendar-wise. Weather-wise, this Saturday and Sunday will still identify more with summer than autumn as the mercury rises to 80-something each day. There will even be a hint of humidity in the air Saturday as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. It's the same boundary that will bring a shower or thunderstorm to the table late in the day into the nighttime.

While we're not forecasting widespread strong or severe t-storms, the Storm Prediction Center does paint those north of Interstate 78 in a "marginal" risk. Translation: An isolated severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts near 60 miles-an-hour can't entirely be ruled out, but should be the exception rather than the rule. The weather drama will be gone by our second weekend day Sunday, and so too will the humidity. But both days will be warm with highs approaching the middle 80s Saturday and the lower 80s Sunday. Temperatures will land on either side of the 60-degree-mark each night.

High pressure nosing in from the north will drive another bright day Monday, while an ocean breeze drives more seasonable daytime temperatures in the middle 70s. Nighttime temperatures will on fall into the upper 50s, still be a solid 10-degrees above that pumpkin-spice stuff we expect this time of year.

In fact, temperatures will trend unseasonably warm for the middle part of the week with a hold on autumn-esque air until next weekend. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s Tuesday, all while the northern mid-Atlantic sweats to the upper 80s Wednesday. A few spots may even claim 90-degree heat on the second day of October! For some perspective, the last time Allentown saw 90 degrees in October was back in 2007. It's not something that doesn't happen, but it's also not something that happens all that often.

Late Wednesday into Thursday, a cold front will slide south triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms, along with a cure for Mother Nature's case of calendar confusion. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees for three straight October days Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 

Wishes for a wonderful weekend!
 

   
   
   
