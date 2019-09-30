Mother Nature has a case of the Mondays with clouds, cooler temps, and spotty showers around today

TODAY: Cooler with plenty of clouds and a shower in spots. High: 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots. Low: 58

TUESDAY: Clouds giving way to some sunshine, warmer and becoming more humid. High: 82 Low: 66

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

The clouds rolled into the area late last night and earlier this morning as a shortwave low dove southeast out of the Great Lakes. As this low passes through Western Maryland and the Virginias today, most of the rain and certainly the thunderstorms will stay to our southwest. However, as we've already seen at times today, a few spotty showers could accompany the fairly overcast skies at times. Otherwise, the clouds and spotty showers will hold the temperatures in check throughout the day. While those along and southeast of the I-95 Corridor will see temperatures around 70 degrees, those to the northwest will struggle in the 60s all day long. In fact, some of the typically cooler locations in the Poconos may not make it out of the 50s today.

As we switch the calendar from September to October Tuesday, temperatures will once again warm into the lower 80s along a southerly wind. There will be a hint of humidity in the air, too, which "sticks" around Wednesday...the warmest day of the week. Lots of sunshine will drive temperatures into the upper 80s, if not 90 degrees in spots, something that is pretty rare for October. It's happened, but it doesn't happen all too often. We have to go back to 2007 to find the last 90 in Allentown during the month of October. The good news is, whether highs hit 90 degrees or not, the heat won't last long.

A cold front will come to the rescue of fall-lovers' in the northern mid-Atlantic Wednesday night and Thursday with some rain, a few storms, then a big cool-down. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees starting Thursday with lows in the 40s beginning Friday. And while cool, crisp air will come with lots of clouds and rain at times both workdays, the weekend days look quite bright during the day and quite starry at night.

Have a great day!