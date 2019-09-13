Much cooler and less humid Friday with some sunshine

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a bit of rain or drizzle early, then some clearing late. Low: 59



FRIDAY: Much cooler and less humid with clouds mixing with some sunshine. A shower or some drizzle south/west. High: 72



FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 60

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

The 90-degree high temperatures may not have been quite as widespread today when compared to Wednesday, but it was still an unseasonably warm and humid mid-September day that felt more like mid-summer. The clouds where more abundant the farther north you traveled, which kept the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey in the 70s, while areas along the Interstate 78 corridor from Berks County through the Lehigh Valley and most of North Jersey reached the mid 80s. Meanwhile, farther south towards Delaware and South Jersey where the sunshine was more prevalent, temperatures responded by soaring into the low and even mid 90s. As a cold front sunk south through the day, some showers and a few thunderstorms brought some briefly heavy downpours that locally dropped up to a quick inch of rain, sweeping the warmth away in the process. Now, east to northeast winds behind our front are taking the care of the high humidity as more comfortable air builds in overnight. Some clouds linger, as does some patchy light rain and drizzle, but some drying will try to work in from the north overnight and perhaps some partial clearing later at night as well, more likely the farther north and east you travel. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s as we trade the warm and muggy weather for some cooler and locally damp conditions overnight.

For the second straight week, we'll have a Friday with a fall-ish feel, as highs only make it into the low 70s for most of us, a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than what we sweated to over the past few days. Those east to northeast breezes will try to bring in some drier air off the Atlantic Ocean, as high pressure over New England tries to build down in our direction, if only for a day. With this setup, areas across New Jersey will fully clear out and dry out first, then some additional clearing should work its way west into eastern Pennsylvania, including the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and Delaware Valley. Farther west, let's roughly say west of the Northeast Extension (I-476) towards Schuylkill, Berks, and Lancaster counties on west, the clouds may be the most stubborn and the sun will be last to arrive. So expect clouds to gradually mix with some sunshine from east to west on Friday, the opposite direction that clearing normally takes place. Outside of a shower or some drizzle in the morning, especially points west of the Lehigh Valley, most of the day should be dry.

After a 24-hour shot of some autumnal air, our next warm-up promptly begins by the weekend, as highs climb into the upper 70s on Saturday and then even warmer low to mid 80s by Sunday. Sunday gets the nod as the pick day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and mainly dry weather. It's not that Saturday will be very wet, but another front approaches from the west later Saturday and Saturday night, and will spread a fair amount of clouds our way to start the weekend along with a brief shower Saturday or thunderstorm Saturday night. It's probably one of those mostly cloudy but mostly dry days with some sun from time to time, and any shower or storm that pops up likely not lasting that long.

The warming trend continues into early next week on Monday, as highs may climb even higher into the 80s along with partly sunny skies, and a few spots could even make another run at 90 degrees. For the record, fall officially begins one week from Monday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Humberto may develop over the next day or two from a tropical disturbance near the Bahamas, and track towards the Florida East Coast over the weekend. While development is likely to be slow, this feature may track towards some of the same areas recently hit by Hurricane Dorian and some rainy and windy weather could impact cleanup efforts. Tropical storm warnings are already posted for the northwestern Bahamas. At least for now, the National Hurricane Center is only forecasting this to become a tropical storm and nothing stronger, but of course that's far from certain and forecasts can change depending on the eventual organization and track of this disturbance. So those in the Bahamas, Florida, and the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system over the weekend into next week.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the week!