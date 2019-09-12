Much cooler and less humid on Friday with some sunshine

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or heavy t-storm early, then a bit of rain and drizzle later. Low: 59



FRIDAY: Much cooler and less humid with clouds mixing with some sunshine. A shower or drizzle early south/west. High: 72



FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 60

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

The 90-degree high temperatures may not have been quite as widespread today when compared to Wednesday, but it was still an unseasonably warm and humid mid-September day that felt more like mid-summer. The clouds where more abundant the farther north you traveled, which kept the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey in the 70s, while areas along the Interstate 78 corridor from Berks County through the Lehigh Valley and most of North Jersey reached the mid 80s. Meanwhile, farther south towards Delaware and South Jersey where the sunshine was more prevalent, temperatures responded by soaring into the low and even mid 90s. As a cold front slowly slides south and slices through this warm and humid air, some showers and thunderstorms will result through the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of those storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail, while any storm can produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours. The best chance for severe weather will be towards southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey, as the hotter temperatures provide the better fuel to fire up a few stronger storms.

As our front slides south overnight, winds will shift around the northeast and then the east, which will deliver some much cooler and less humid air late tonight into Friday to wrap up the week. The cooler temperatures and lower humidity will remove any fuel for additional thunderstorms after this evening, but plenty of clouds along with a little light rain and drizzle will linger in spots. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s as we trade the warm and muggy weather for some cooler and locally damp conditions overnight.

For the second straight week, we'll have a Friday with a fall-ish feel, as highs only make it into the low 70s for most of us, a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler than what we sweated to over the past few days. Those east to northeast breezes will try to bring in some drier air off the Atlantic Ocean, as high pressure over New England tries to build down in our direction, if only for a day. With this setup, areas across New Jersey will clear out and dry out first, then some clearing should work its way west into eastern Pennsylvania, including the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and Delaware Valley. Farther west, let's roughly say west of the Northeast Extension (I-476) towards Schuylkill, Berks, and Lancaster counties on west, the clouds may be the most stubborn and the sun will be last to arrive. So expect clouds to gradually mix with some sunshine from east to west on Friday, the opposite direction that clearing normally takes place. Outside of a shower or some drizzle in the morning, especially west of the Lehigh Valley, most of the day should be dry.

After a 24-hour shot of some autumnal air, our next warm-up promptly begins by the weekend, as highs climb into the upper 70s on Saturday and then even warmer low to mid 80s by Sunday. Sunday gets the nod as the pick day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and mainly dry weather. It's not that Saturday will be very wet, but another front approaches from the west later Saturday and Saturday night, and will spread a fair amount of clouds our way to start the weekend along with a brief shower Saturday or thunderstorm Saturday night. It's probably one of those mostly cloudy but mostly dry days with some sun from time to time, and any shower or storm that pops up likely not lasting that long.

The warming trend continues into early next week on Monday, as highs may climb even higher into the 80s along with partly sunny skies, and a few spots could even make another run at 90 degrees. For the record, fall officially begins one week from Monday.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the week!