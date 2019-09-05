Weather Forecast Discussion

Much cooler on Thursday then clouds and a few showers from Dorian Friday

Partly sunny, dry, and pleasant this weekend

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 10:04 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:05 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 58
 
THURSDAY: Sun and some clouds; much cooler and less humid. High: 76
 
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain late to the southeast. Low: 58
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
 It may be after Labor Day, but it can still get quite warm and humid in early September. Last year at this time, we were in the midst of a 4-day September heat wave. It's not quite as hot this year, but it was certainly very warm and rather sticky on our hump day, with highs well into the 80s for most and even a few 90-degree high temperatures from the Delaware Valley towards the shore. A cold front slicing into this warm and humid air is producing a few showers and a thunderstorm here or there, but nothing too widespread for most of us. The exception was along and southeast of the I-95 corridor through South Jersey, where some severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for a few stronger storms. The front's more widespread impact will be felt once it sweeps through overnight, as much cooler and less humid air arrives for the rest of the week. And then there's Dorian, a still strong Category 2 hurricane slowly paralleling and lifting north just off the east coast of Georgia. We're still expecting some fringe effects on Friday, more so towards the immediate coastline of New Jersey and Delaware, before Dorian zips out to sea by Saturday and leaves us with a nice weekend to enjoy.

Expect skies to turn out clear to partly cloudy with lowering humidity levels overnight as lows dip into the more comfortable upper 50s as the cooler air begins to make its presence felt. You'll feel its presence more on Thursday, which should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with much cooler highs only in the mid 70s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than today with less humidity as an added bonus. The day looks to remain dry, although clouds may thicken up a bit to the south as the outer fringes of Dorian begin to lift north up the coast. Some rain may develop toward the Delaware Valley and especially points southeast towards the shore Thursday night, with the wettest and windiest weather arriving on Friday.

So what will Dorian's impacts be here at home? The answer is not much for most of us, unless you're right along the immediate shore where it will be rather windy and also the wettest. Later Thursday night through Friday and into early Friday night will be the window for Dorian's fringe clouds and rains to brush our area. It's a mostly cloudy and brisk day for all with a little light rain and drizzle possible for most, along with a brisk northeast breeze around 10 to 20 miles per hour and rather cool highs only in the low 70s. But south and east of Interstate 95 and especially along the New Jersey and Delaware immediate coastlines, expect some steadier rain and winds gusting to 40 to 45 miles-per-hour, something akin to a garden variety coastal storm in the winter, minus the snow of course. Rough surf and rip currents are also expected at the shore through the start of the weekend.

Before clipping our area with some minimal impacts, Dorian will creep closer to the South then North Carolina coast, either staying just offshore or perhaps making landfall between Myrtle Beach (SC) eastward to the Outer Banks (NC) later Thursday into early Friday. So it's the coastal Carolinas that may see the biggest impact from Dorian as far as the U.S. mainland is concerned, before Dorian gets picked up by the jet stream and rockets across the Atlantic over the weekend into early next week. The tropical Atlantic remains rather active elsewhere, but there are no imminent threats to the United States outside of Dorian.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the week!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:12 PM

  • SE 5 mph
  • 24°
  • 50%

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:15 PM

  • NE 5 mph
  • 23°
  • 57%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 78°F 59°F
Average 77°F 56°F
Record 92°F September 05, 1983 44°F September 05, 1997

