One more refreshingly cool night tonight followed by a mostly pleasant Monday

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with patchy fog possible late. Low: 58 MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, warmer, and a bit more humid later in the day. High: 87 MONDAY NIGHT: Humid with increasing clouds; a shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low: 68

The pleasant temperatures and low humidity that were enjoyed to start the weekend continued into the end of the weekend. Anyone who had a chance to get outdoors certainly enjoyed the September-like weather with cool mornings and mostly sunny and pleasantly warm afternoons with low humidity. Sunday morning featured low temperatures all the way down into the mid 50s while afternoon high temperatures reached the low 80s. Breezes were lighter Sunday compared to Saturday.

Tonight will be another clear and cool night, but it will not be quite as cool as last night as high pressure that has been sitting over-top of the region delivering the early fall preview begins to move offshore. The high will still be close enough however that winds will be light, so low temperatures should still be able to drop into the upper 50s. You should also still be able to keep those windows open overnight for sleeping. Some patchy sheltered valley fog is once again possible late as well. The annual Perseids meteor shower will peak late Monday night into pre-dawn Tuesday, but we expect cloud cover to hinder viewing at that time. Tonight will be your best bet to catch some meteors streaking across the sky, however, an almost full moon will still provide some natural light pollution that may muddle your meteor scouting efforts just a bit.

As high pressure shifts farther offshore Monday, the wind will become southwesterly. This will mean an uptick in both temperatures and humidity. Monday morning should actually still be quite comfortable, but during the afternoon we can expect things to gradually turn more uncomfortable as dew points slowly climb back through the 60s. While dew points in the 60s are very typical for August, it will be more noticeable after dew points got as low as the upper 40s and lower 50s this past weekend. Your high temperatures for Monday are expected to reach the mid and upper 80s.

Humidity will increase further Monday night and Tuesday as low pressure approaches from the west. While a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late Monday night, the most likely chance for rain and thunderstorms will arrive on Tuesday. Any showers and thunderstorms will likely become heavier and more widespread in the afternoon on Tuesday. The track of the low pressure system will be the determining factor concerning any severe weather potential. A loose consensus of the forecast models brings the low right over or just to the south of the Lehigh Valley. This would mean a lower severe potential, but possibly a heavier rain threat. Low temperatures Monday night will be much milder compared to previous nights only dropping into the upper 60s. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach the mid 80s, but could end up being cooler if the forecast pans out even cloudier and wetter.

While the potent area of low pressure responsible for a stormy Tuesday will swing offshore Wednesday, a trailing cold front may stall out near the Mason-Dixon Line keeping occasional showers and thunderstorms around through Thursday. It all depends on an incoming area of high pressure and its ability to force the front farther south. If the high wins the battle, Wednesday and Thursday may wind up partly sunny and dry. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the mid 80s, but some slightly cooler air building in from the north Thursday may drop the highs back into the low 80s. At this point it seems high pressure will gain control by Friday with lowering humidity levels, plenty of sunshine, and seasonably warm high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The nice weather will spill into the weekend before highs flirt with 90 degrees again to start the following week.

