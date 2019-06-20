One more sticky and stormy day on Thursday with scattered showers and gusty t-storms

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and sticky with a shower or t-storm with localized flooding. Patchy fog late. Low: 68 THURSDAY: Warm and humid with clouds and some sun; gusty t-storms, mainly in the afternoon. High: 83 THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a heavy t-storm, mainly in the evening. Low: 66

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

Second verse, same as the first. Yes, it's been a rinse and repeat forecast every day this week, with plenty of clouds, a little hazy sun, lots of humidity, and daily showers and downpours popping up across parts of the area. The main difference from day-to-day is the coverage and intensity of the heavier rain, as it was focused on Delaware and South Jersey on Monday and the Lehigh Valley and North Jersey on Tuesday. Today, it's been Berks and Lebanon counties in Pennsylvania and towards Burlington and Camden counties in southern New Jersey where the flooding downpours and some flash flood warnings have set up.

Because of the potential for any of these showers to produce some tropical downpours given the high humidity levels, flooding rather than severe weather remains the primary concern through this evening. As a result, flash flood watches continue for the entire area to highlight the potential for flooding, although any flooding would be fairly localized given the sporadic nature of the showers and downpours so far today. Otherwise, it's a broken record forecast overnight, which looks mostly cloudy and muggy with the showers and downpours gradually fizzling after midnight and some patchy fog forming later at night.

Let's do it one more time, it being the same forecast for one final time before some welcome changes finally arrive starting Friday. Before that happens, a fairly energetic disturbance will slide along the same stubborn, stuck, and stalled-out stationary front that's hung out nearby all week long and been the primary culprit of our sticky and occasionally stormy weather pattern. As a result of that disturbance, a widespread area of heavier rain should develop and track mostly to our north and west during the day on Thursday. For us farther south and east, some discrete thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon and evening and a few could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts, small hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Of course, since it will still be very humid, heavy downpours and localized flooding will remain a threat for one final day as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms to highlight the potential for a few stronger storms.

A cold front will conduct a clean sweep as it passes through by Thursday night, sweeping the storms, clouds, and eventually the humidity away and out to sea. That will leave us with a brighter, drier, and more comfortable end to the week on Friday, which ironically marks the official start to summer. The summer solstice officially arrives at 11:54 a.m. on Friday, just before noon, and the first weekend of summer may just be the best part of the seven day forecast. While Friday will be rather windy with northwest winds gusting over 30 miles-per-hour at times, the day should feature clearing skies and lowering humidity levels.

Then comes the weekend, with Saturday looking nothing short of sun-tastic with sunshine and comfortably warm highs around 80 degrees. We should sneak in a fairly nice Sunday as well, with partly sunny skies, temperatures inching up a few degrees, and humidity levels remaining well within the comfortable range. Shower and thunderstorm chances return early next week.

Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!