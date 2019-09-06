Weather Forecast Discussion

Only fringe effects from Dorian on Friday as the hurricane sails out to sea

A dry, pleasant, and seasonable weekend in store

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 10:12 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:12 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain late to the south and east. Low: 59
 
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and rather cool with a few showers; some rain south and east. High: 73
 
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few showers early, then becoming partly cloudy. Low: 55
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!


After a rather hot and sticky Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees, Thursday was a much cooler and more comfortable day as some Canadian air arrived, bringing lower humidity levels and highs mostly in the mid 70s. While there was some sunshine, it was on the milkier side as plenty of high and mid-level clouds streamed north. The clouds are actually the outer fringes of Hurricane Dorian, still a formidable Category 2 hurricane spinning just off the Carolina coast as of this afternoon. We'll remain on the fringes of the storm through Friday, with some clouds, a somewhat brisk breeze, and a few showers throughout the day on Friday. However, the wettest and windiest weather may be confined to the immediate shorelines of South Jersey and Delaware, with only spotty showers and a lighter breeze as your work way towards and especially northwest of the Interstate 95 corridor through eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. After crawling along for days, Dorian will finally be picked up by the jet stream and quickly shoot out to sea and across the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend. As a result, our weekend looks like a keeper with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortably warm temperatures, and low humidity levels.

Skies should remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with plenty of clouds lingering through Friday as well, although thinner clouds and some sunshine are possible the farther northwest you travel. For much of the area, expect only a few scattered light showers. Now south and east of I-95 and especially towards the barrier islands of New Jersey and the Delaware coast, it will be noticeably wetter and windier with a few rounds of steadier rain along the immediate coast and winds gusting around 35 to 45 miles-per-hour at the beaches. Farther inland for the rest of us, the wind will hardly be notable, with gusts no more than 10 to 20 or perhaps 25 miles-per-hour during the day. Given the abundant clouds and northeast winds, it will be a rather cool end to the week on Friday, with highs only in the low 70s for most. Skies will clear Friday night as the hurricane accelerates away from the coast on its way out to sea, and that sets the stage for a sun-tastic September weekend weather-wise.

Expect no worse than partly to at times mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s, right where we expect them to be in early September. A little bit of a west to northwest breeze will linger on Saturday before diminishing towards evening. A weak disturbance will pass to our north over Upstate New York Saturday night, with the best chance for a shower or two mostly staying to our north although a sprinkle could sneak into the Poconos.

Hurricane Dorian will approach the coast of North Carolina overnight into early Friday, and it's the coastal Carolinas that will see the biggest impact from Dorian as far as the U.S. mainland is concerned with some storm surge, flooding rains, hurricane force wind gusts, and even a few tornadoes. Once past the Outer Banks, Dorian hitches a ride on the jet stream and crosses the big pond known as the Atlantic Ocean, brushing Cape Cod and making a direct hit on the Canadian Maritimes as a strong post tropical storm along the way. The tropical Atlantic remains rather active elsewhere with plenty of potential for development, but there are no imminent threats to the United States outside of Dorian.

Have a great night and enjoy the rest of the week!

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

08:08 AM

  • NNE 8 mph
  • 16°
  • 78%

Reading Hourly Forecast

08:07 AM

  • NNE 9 mph
  • 16°
  • 93%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 73°F 55°F
Average 77°F 56°F
Record 96°F September 06, 1983 42°F September 06, 1988

In case you missed it...

Senate Democrats urge diplomatic action against North Korea
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats urge diplomatic action against North Korea

Sacramento to pay children of Stephon Clark $2.4M
KCRA via CNN

Sacramento to pay children of Stephon Clark $2.4M

Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
MGN

Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase

At Category 1 strength, Hurricane Dorian lashes North Carolina
CNN image

At Category 1 strength, Hurricane Dorian lashes North Carolina

Herbed fresh tomato-carrot soup
FreeImages.com/tonypowell

Herbed fresh tomato-carrot soup

Fires destroy more than 4.2 million wild acres in Bolivia
Copyright 2019 CNN

Fires destroy more than 4.2 million wild acres in Bolivia

Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus

Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus

Amazon apologizes for shipping Margaret Atwood's new novel early
Copyright 2019 CNN

Amazon apologizes for shipping Margaret Atwood's new novel early

Bahamas hurricane death toll rises to 30
UK Ministry of Defence via CNN

Bahamas hurricane death toll rises to 30

Storm surge sweeps away 5-year-old, put on roof to avoid sharks
Copyright 2019 CNN

Storm surge sweeps away 5-year-old, put on roof to avoid sharks

American Airlines mechanic accused of attempted sabotage of flight
Copyright 2019 CNN

American Airlines mechanic accused of attempted sabotage of flight

Light station sits in Hurricane Dorian's path, 34 miles off N.C. coast
Copyright 2019 CNN

Light station sits in Hurricane Dorian's path, 34 miles off N.C. coast

Hampton Univ. offers displaced Univ. of Bahamas students free semester
Getty Images

Hampton Univ. offers displaced Univ. of Bahamas students free semester

Mom buys iPhone from online seller, gets 2 bars of soap instead
Copyright 2019 CNN

Mom buys iPhone from online seller, gets 2 bars of soap instead

Airport on Grand Bahama 'debris field' after Hurricane Dorian
Copyright 2019 CNN

Airport on Grand Bahama 'debris field' after Hurricane Dorian

US woman charged with human trafficking in Philippines
Copyright 2019 CNN

US woman charged with human trafficking in Philippines

The facts about China, GM and its four plants slated for closure
Bill Pugliano/2015 Getty Images

The facts about China, GM and its four plants slated for closure

Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
69 News

Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old

Hurricanes travel 17% more slowly than they did 75 years ago
NOAA via CNN

Hurricanes travel 17% more slowly than they did 75 years ago

Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts
69 News

Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts