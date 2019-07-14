Weather Forecast Discussion

Pair of dry days ahead with plenty of sunshine and typical July temperatures

Warming and occasionally storming mid-late week

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 06:31 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:38 AM EDT

TODAY: Plenty of sun and warm with lowering humidity. High: 88

TONIGHT: A moonlit sky. Low: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. High: 87 Low: 64

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
If Mother Nature were a baseball player, this weekend would be a grand slam. She loaded the bases with plenty of sunshine, seasonable warmth, and low-ish humidity levels Saturday, and knocked it out of the park with good timing. And even though the mid-Atlantic will be fielding a cold front Sunday, things will stay dry and sunny with high temperatures in the same ballpark as yesterday's, the middle to upper 80s. Highs will be a touch warmer in the Delaware Valley and at the Jersey Shore where we're forecasting the lower 90s.

The moisture-starved cold front will slide through without much fanfare Sunday afternoon, reaching the coast Sunday evening. Instead of dodging raindrops, those in the mid-Atlantic will reap the benefits of dropping humidity levels. Dew points may even dip into the upper 50s Sunday night into Monday leading to windows-open weather for at least a little while. Sunday night's lows will be in the upper 50s for the first time since the first of the month. The pleasant air comes with a nearly full moon and a stellar view of Saturn. Grab the telescope to see the famous ringed planet up close and personal as it rises in the southeast sky at dusk and sets in the southwest sky at dawn.

Monday will be a carbon-copy of Sunday, except the mid-Atlantic won't have to wait on the good stuff. Dew points near 60 degrees will make Monday feel and look more like a Friday, from start to finish. But like all good things, the sunny and pleasant weather will come to an end. As the area of high pressure responsible for a pair of pleasant weather days shifts offshore, the warming and occasionally storming process will begin.

A couple of disturbances will draw up abundant moisture associated with the remnants of Barry, a storm that made landfall along the Louisiana coastline Saturday afternoon as a weak Category 1 hurricane. This means any shower or thunderstorm that develops will have every opportunity to bring down some heavy rain. Activity should be fairly isolated Tuesday, more scattered Wednesday, and widespread Thursday. High temperatures each of these days will be on either side of the 90-degree mark with lows closer to 70 degrees than anything else. Humidity levels will make the air temperatures feel much warmer.

Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!

   
   
   
Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:20 PM

  • W 8 mph
  • 29°
  • 55%

Reading Hourly Forecast

12:23 PM

  • W 10 mph
  • 29°
  • 59%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 88°F 59°F
Average 84°F 63°F
Record 100°F July 14, 1954 50°F July 14, 2009

