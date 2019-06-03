Weather Forecast Discussion

Pair of mainly dry, bright, and cooler days Monday and Tuesday

Warmth and t-storms return Wednesday

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:47 AM EDT

TODAY: Sunshine, a few clouds, breezy, and cooler with a sprinkle to the north. High: 68

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with less wind. Low: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72 Low: 52

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

On Sunday we tracked an area of low pressure over eastern Canada dragging a vigorous cold front from west to east across our area. Ahead of the front, a southwest wind flow has gave us a rather warm and humid afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the low 80s. The clash of the cold front with the warm and humid air sparked scattered showers and t-storms during the afternoon into the early evening with the heaviest activity occurring south of Interstate 78, and especially along and south of the Mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 195 in New Jersey. There were numerous reports of hail, mostly less than 1 inch in diameter, across these southern areas, as well as a few reports of trees and powerlines down across southern Berks County in Brecknock Township, western Montgomery County in Gilbertsville, lower Bucks County in Bristol Township, and northern New Castle County, Delaware near Interstate 95.
 
The aforementioned cold front will made its way off offshore overnight, and we turn our attention to a cool down for the beginning of the work week.
 
Monday is shaping up to be a rather sunny day, but it sure will be brisk and cool. Colder air aloft may lead to an instability shower during the afternoon across parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, but most should stay dry. Thanks to a broad upper level trough with the jet stream digging in, afternoon high temperatures Monday are only expected to top out in the upper 60s. High pressure across the Great Lakes and Midwest will provide us with the fair skies, but the squeeze play between the high and Sunday's departing storm system offshore will lead to northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph. These breezes will add an extra chill to the air, so wearing a jacket or sweatshirt to be out and about Monday is definitely not a bad idea. The unseasonably cool air mass in place combined with mainly clear skies and lighter winds Monday night will allow low temperatures to drop all the way down to the mid 40s. Higher elevations in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey will probably drop into the 30s. Some of these low temperatures may approach record levels.
 
High pressure will build by to our south for Tuesday leading to a dry day with mostly sunny skies and less of a breeze compared to Monday. Afternoon high temperatures should be a little warmer compared to Monday, but still fall shy of normal for this time of the year, topping out in the low 70s. High pressure will move offshore for Wednesday allowing a southwest wind flow to return. This will warm high temperatures back to the more seasonable upper 70s. A warm front moving in later in the afternoon combined with an upper level disturbance may spark a shower or t-storm which could last into the early nighttime hours.

A cold front will drop in from our north and west for Thursday leading to a few showers or a t-storm. Even warmer and more humid air will also build into the region Thursday bringing high temperatures back into the low and mid 80s. Thursday's front will push off to our south for the end of the week into the weekend, while an area of low pressure across the Deep South will make its way up into the Plains states and Midwest. This low pressure system will be bringing tropical Gulf of Mexico moisture northward, and forecasts up to this point were calling for warm and humid conditions with scattered showers and t-storms Friday into the weekend.

Several of the latest forecast models suggest the showers and storms will get suppressed to our south and west thanks to surface high pressure and an upper level trough building down from the north. This setup would lead to mainly dry and partly sunny conditions Friday into the weekend along with more pleasant humidity values and high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We won’t completely write off the chance for a shower or t-storm, but we'll keep things dry for now. Glass half full!
 
Wishes for a wonderful work week ahead!
 

   
   
   
Historical Averages

High Low
Current 68°F 45°F
Average 77°F 54°F
Record 98°F June 03, 1925 43°F June 03, 1966

