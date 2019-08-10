Pair of sunny days and starry nights this weekend with low humidity levels

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy but very nice. High: 83 TONIGHT: Clear with patchy fog late. Low: 56 TOMORROW: Patchy AM fog, then plenty of sunshine and pleasant. High: 83 Low: 58

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

This weekend has the whole package. It will both look good and feel good straight from sunrise Saturday through sunset Sunday with a nighttime meteor shower tucked in between as an added bonus.

High pressure building in on Saturday will crest overhead early Sunday, paving the way for plenty of sunshine both days with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds from time to time. There will still be a bit of a west to northwest breeze on Saturday as that high is still building in, with lighter winds on Sunday with the center of that high nearby. Temperature-wise, it will be seasonably and comfortably warm with highs each afternoon in the lower 80s, which will feel great given the refreshingly low humidity levels. What can go wrong? Not much from the looks of it, but there is just the slightest chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm points north towards the Poconos but more likely even farther north towards Upstate New York. There will also be a little fog to burn off Sunday morning, but that should lift fairly quickly.

By nightfall, we're opening up those windows and giving the air conditioner a break as Mother Nature opts to do the cooling instead. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 50s then, several degrees below average for this time of August. The rare, comfy air won't be our only treat! While clear skies and calm winds may lead to some patches of fog at night, that won't hamper your earlier efforts to see the annual Perseids meteor shower. This much-anticipated display typically delivers up to 100 meteors each hour! And while the peak is technically Monday night into Tuesday morning, our skies will be starriest this weekend. The only thing muddling your meteor scouting efforts is the nearly full moon--which will provide some natural light pollution as it, too, enjoys a front-row seat to the light show all night long.

After our stellar weekend, the humidity will gradually rise early next week, and so too will our rain chances. Monday looks mostly dry before a stronger disturbance rides along a front in our direction for Tuesday, making it the best chance for rain next week. While not a washout, expect some showers and thunderstorms from time to time on a stickier and stormier Tuesday. A few showers and storms may linger into Wednesday, before drier, pleasant, and less humid weather may return for an encore later next week with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s.

Wishes for a wonderful weekend!