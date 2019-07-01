Weather Forecast Discussion

Pleasantly warm and dry Monday before heat and humidity return for the rest of the week

Daily t-storms, but no washouts, starting Tuesday

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 04:48 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:54 AM EDT

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm, but not humid. High: 86

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and turning more humid with a shower or t-storm around. High: 89 Low: 68

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

After a very active Saturday afternoon with numerous t-storms, some of which were severe producing wind damage and large hail, Sunday was a much quieter day. The culprit for Saturday's storms was a cold front that tracked from north to south across the region. Fortunately we reaped the benefits of a more refreshing air mass that built in behind the front for Sunday. The morning started on the muggy side with dew points well into the 60s, but during the afternoon we saw those dew points drop back into the more comfy 50s courtesy of a refreshing northwesterly breeze ushering in drier air. Upper level energy swinging across Upstate New York and New England sparked scattered showers and t-storms in those areas, and a few showers were able to sneak far enough south into parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey, but most stayed dry.

"Dry" is something we won't be able to guarantee for much of the week ahead with heat, humidity, and daily thunderstorm chances returning. With that said, neither day beyond Monday will be a washout, but certainly days when a shower or thunderstorm will pop up in someone's backyard. In fact, Monday will be the only rain-free day until a cold front moves through this Holiday weekend. It will also be pleasantly warm Monday with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will land in the mid 80s with dew points sitting comfortably in the 50s. 

As high pressure moves off the Carolina coast later Monday night into Tuesday, warmer and more humid air will stream back into the Mid-Atlantic as a west to southwesterly wind flow returns. As the heat over the center of the nation begins to shift eastward, a weak disturbance will move from the eastern Great Lakes into the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday along the periphery of this heat dome. Thus, we will allow for a spotty shower or t-storm on Tuesday, but there will be plenty more dry times than wet times with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dew points will spike back up into the low and mid 60s Tuesday and we can call this moderately humid. Those dew points will only continue to rise however for the rest of the week reaching the more noticeable, if not oppressive, upper 60s to low 70s.
 
A brief bubble of high pressure returns for Wednesday leading to a mainly dry day along with partly to mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon and evening, a dying warm front moving in from the west may be enough to spark a shower or t-storm, but this looks to be quite isolated at this time. It will be a hot and muggy day as afternoon high temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Wednesday night will also feature a return to very mild and muggy nights with low temperatures struggling to even drop below 70 degrees. That will be the case for the remainder of the week.

As we head into the 4th of July holiday, the heat and humidity will continue to ramp up as a jet stream ridge builds back into the eastern United States. From the 4th of July through Saturday, we can expect oppressive heat and humidity with high temperatures in the low 90s and daily chances of hit-or-miss showers and t-storms compliments of the moist and unstable air mass in place. While at this time it does not look like we'll see any organized severe weather through this period, a few t-storms could certainly contain torrential downpours given the high humidity.
 
Wishes for a wonderful week ahead!
 

   
   
   
