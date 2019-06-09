Pleasantly warm and dry Sunday before showers spread from south to north at night

TODAY: Sunshine filtered through high clouds. High: 81 TONIGHT: Turning out mostly cloudy with a shower or two around, especially late. Low: 59 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning more humid with some showers and a thunderstorm; downpours possible at night. High: 73 Low: 63

An area of high pressure will continue to be a catalyst in a dry and pleasantly warm weekend across the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. It was parked over New England Saturday, driving sunshine up and dew points down. Some high clouds did steal a little blue from the sky at times Saturday, and they'll do so again Sunday, courtesy of a mess of tropical moisture in the southeast. Of course, these thin clouds were behind a couple of stellar sunrises and sunsets as of late, so we don't necessarily mind their company.

More in the way of mid-level clouds will spill across the Mason-Dixon Line Sunday as our area of high pressure slowly shifts offshore. Skies will lose a little light the farther south you travel, which will shave a few degrees off of high temperatures in the Delaware Valley, all while an easterly wind over the cooler ocean water does the same for the beaches. Highs in these spots will be mostly in the middle 70s, while the rest of us make a run at 80 degrees Sunday.

By Sunday night, the departing area of high pressure will lose its grip on the area, and showers will sneak into the I-95 corridor. Showers will take a little bit longer to reach Berks, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos. Certainly by Monday morning, it will feel like "bring your umbrella to work day" as showers become more numerous. A shower and even a thunderstorm will be possible at any point in time Monday as the area of low pressure to the south lifts northward. And while we're forecasting an uptick in humidity, temperatures will be much lower than recent days, only reaching the lower 70s.

A cold front approaching from the west will absorb the tropical moisture streaming in from the south Monday night. That's when the threat for drenching showers or thunderstorms materializes, moving in around midnight and through early Tuesday morning. It wouldn't be impossible for 1" or 2" to fall throughout the area. We'll spend the rest of Tuesday, after 8 o'clock or so, drying out with sunshine returning. Besides a breeze, Tuesday afternoon will be really nice with low humidity levels and pollen counts. Highs in the middle 70s will make for a pleasant and rare June day. Keep in mind, the official start to summer (ie. sweating) is less than two weeks away, at 11:54 AM on Friday, June 21. That's when the heat and humidity will be with us more often than not.

Wednesday will be the pick of the work week as high pressure briefly provides plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm air in the upper 70s. Another system will trigger showers and a few thunderstorms late Wednesday night into most of Thursday.