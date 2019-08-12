Quiet start to the work week Monday with gradually rising humidity levels

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and a bit more humid. High: 88 TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and rather humid. Low: 68 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and heavy, gusty t-storms developing. High: 84 Low: 68

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

Easy, breezy, beautiful... This weekend's weather could've been a Covergirl commercial. The mid-Atlantic soaked up sun-splashed highs in the lower 80s and comfortable lows in the middle 50s. Clear skies at night played nicely with the popular Perseid meteor shower, which technically peaks Monday night into Tuesday morning as Earth passes through debris from comet Swift-Tuttle. The annual display delivers 50 to 100 meteors an hour--great odds against a little natural light pollution courtesy of a nearly full "sturgeon" moon.

An approaching area of low pressure and it's associated fronts will offer a few twists and turns in our weather plot as we begin the new week. Monday will be the transitional day as the area of high pressure responsible for a couple of comfortable, drama-free days drifts farther out to sea. Most of the day Monday will be fairly sunny and nice before dew points sneak back into the middle and upper 60s at night. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s will run a solid 5 to 10 degrees higher than temperatures this past weekend. Certainly not too unusual for the "dog days of summer," but a noticeable change, nonetheless. Skies will cloud up Monday night through Tuesday morning ahead of some showers and thunderstorms, especially Tuesday afternoon and night. It wouldn't be impossible for a few of these storms to unload torrential rain, damaging winds, and even a tornado...depending on where an area of low pressure lands.

A loose consensus of the forecast models brings the low right over or just to the south of the Lehigh Valley. This would mean a lower severe potential, but possibly a heavier rain threat. Flash flooding with rainfall totals of an inch or 2 will be the main concern. High temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach the middle 80s, but the flavor of the day could wind up cooler and damper if the low tracks even farther south.

While the potent area of low pressure responsible for a stormy Tuesday will swing offshore Wednesday, a trailing cold front may stall out near the Mason-Dixon Line keeping occasional showers and thunderstorms around through Thursday. It all depends on an incoming area of high pressure and its ability to force the front farther south. If the high wins the battle, Wednesday and Thursday may wind up partly sunny and dry. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the middle 80s, but some slightly cooler air building in from the north Thursday may drop the highs back into the lower 80s. At this point, it seems high pressure will gain control by Friday with lowering humidity levels, plenty of sunshine, and seasonably warm high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The nice weather will spill into the weekend before highs flirt with 90 degrees again to start the following week.

Wishes for a smooth and productive day back to work!