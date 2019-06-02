Rain showers and a few gusty thunderstorms to round out the weekend

TODAY: Clouds and some sun with a few showers and a gusty t-storm. High: 82 TONIGHT: Lingering evening t-storm, then turning out clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53 MONDAY: Windy and cooler with sunshine and some clouds; a spotty PM shower, mainly north. High: 68 Low: 45

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

A cold front is on the move this Sunday, bringing the threat for a few downpours and gusty thunderstorms, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. So...if you have errands to run or lawns to mow, we suggest doing so before midday. While thunderstorms may not hit everyone Sunday afternoon and evening, any that do develop may contain heavy rain, small hail, and strong winds. It won't take much oomph to bring down tree limbs after last week's severe weather and copious rainfall. Flooding can't be ruled out in those harder hit areas last week, though Sunday's thunderstorms do appear to be fast-movers.

The boundary departs with clouds and storms Sunday night, and high pressure builds in behind it. Skies will clear and winds will pick up into Monday morning, limiting any fog formation ahead of the commute. For those who make the switch to iced coffee during the warmer months...we suggest grabbing the hot coffee this time around! An upper level low over the Hudson Bay will provoke a plunging jet stream, essentially steering colder, Canadian air into the mid-Atantic and northeast to begin the work week. A seasonably cool start in the lower 50s Monday morning will be followed by an unseasonably cool finish in the upper 60s Monday afternoon before temperatures tumble into the chilly middle 40s Monday night. Mondays highs and lows will fall about 10 degrees short of average for early June, but more importantly, they'll feel dramatically different from the summer-like air Mother Nature has treated us too for a while. There won't be a hint of humidity in the wind-blown air Monday ahead, or the less windy Tuesday for that matter. We'll reap the benefits of naturally cooled air and plenty of sunshine both days, with the exception of a stray sprinkle or shower to the north Monday afternoon, courtesy of that colder air aloft.

The warmth and humidity will build back into the area, along with occasional thunderstorms, from late Wednesday into next weekend as waves of low pressure track our direction. Highs will bounce back to the 80 degree mark with a shot of humidity. Neither day looks like a scorcher or a soaker, but we'll have to work out the timing of thunderstorms as the week progresses.

So, enjoy the pair of mainly dry days Monday and Tuesday. Perfect for getting around to those outdoor chores you put off this weekend.