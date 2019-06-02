Weather Forecast Discussion

Rain showers and a few gusty thunderstorms to round out the weekend

Much cooler and breezy to begin the work week

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 06:10 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 06:38 AM EDT

TODAY: Clouds and some sun with a few showers and a gusty t-storm. High: 82

TONIGHT: Lingering evening t-storm, then turning out clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53

MONDAY: Windy and cooler with sunshine and some clouds; a spotty PM shower, mainly north. High: 68 Low: 45

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

A cold front is on the move this Sunday, bringing the threat for a few downpours and gusty thunderstorms, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. So...if you have errands to run or lawns to mow, we suggest doing so before midday. While thunderstorms may not hit everyone Sunday afternoon and evening, any that do develop may contain heavy rain, small hail, and strong winds. It won't take much oomph to bring down tree limbs after last week's severe weather and copious rainfall. Flooding can't be ruled out in those harder hit areas last week, though Sunday's thunderstorms do appear to be fast-movers.

The boundary departs with clouds and storms Sunday night, and high pressure builds in behind it. Skies will clear and winds will pick up into Monday morning, limiting any fog formation ahead of the commute. For those who make the switch to iced coffee during the warmer months...we suggest grabbing the hot coffee this time around! An upper level low over the Hudson Bay will provoke a plunging jet stream, essentially steering colder, Canadian air into the mid-Atantic and northeast to begin the work week. A seasonably cool start in the lower 50s Monday morning will be followed by an unseasonably cool finish in the upper 60s Monday afternoon before temperatures tumble into the chilly middle 40s Monday night.  Mondays highs and lows will fall about 10 degrees short of average for early June, but more importantly, they'll feel dramatically different from the summer-like air Mother Nature has treated us too for a while. There won't be a hint of humidity in the wind-blown air Monday ahead, or the less windy Tuesday for that matter. We'll reap the benefits of naturally cooled air and plenty of sunshine both days, with the exception of a stray sprinkle or shower to the north Monday afternoon, courtesy of that colder air aloft.

The warmth and humidity will build back into the area, along with occasional thunderstorms, from late Wednesday into next weekend as waves of low pressure track our direction. Highs will bounce back to the 80 degree mark with a shot of humidity. Neither day looks like a scorcher or a soaker, but we'll have to work out the timing of thunderstorms as the week progresses.

So, enjoy the pair of mainly dry days Monday and Tuesday. Perfect for getting around to those outdoor chores you put off this weekend.

   
   
   
LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:10 AM

  • WSW 8 mph
  • 17°
  • 87%

Reading Hourly Forecast

07:10 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 16°
  • 100%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 82°F 53°F
Average 77°F 54°F
Record 96°F June 02, 1925 42°F June 02, 1993

In case you missed it...

Cooler temperatures moving in to start the work week

Cooler temperatures moving in to start the work week

Mass shooting insurance? Campaign looks to raise awareness of gun violence
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

Mass shooting insurance? Campaign looks to raise awareness of gun violence

Hawaii hiker who was lost in the forest says she was irresponsible
KHON via CNN

Hawaii hiker who was lost in the forest says she was irresponsible

Convicted serial killer indicted in connection with Ohio cold cases
Wise County Jail

Convicted serial killer indicted in connection with Ohio cold cases

From Assad to Xi, the Queen has met her fair share of controversial leaders
Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

From Assad to Xi, the Queen has met her fair share of controversial leaders

Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Va. Beach council member lived through two shootings
CNN

Va. Beach council member lived through two shootings

Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
69 News

Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue

Kim Kardashian West visits San Quentin's death row
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West visits San Quentin's death row

Va. gov. reels from mass shooting after falling short on gun reforms
Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Va. gov. reels from mass shooting after falling short on gun reforms

Frank Lucas, of ‘American Gangster' fame, dies at 88
David Howell/Corbis/Getty via CNN

Frank Lucas, of ‘American Gangster' fame, dies at 88

Girl contracts potentially fatal illness from pet rat
KGTV via CNN

Girl contracts potentially fatal illness from pet rat

Deputies: Man accidentally shoots, kills woman during foreplay
WFTX via CNN

Deputies: Man accidentally shoots, kills woman during foreplay

Driver ignores flood barricades, drives into sinkhole
Blackburn Oklahoma/Facebook

Driver ignores flood barricades, drives into sinkhole

DOJ edges toward Google antitrust probe
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

DOJ edges toward Google antitrust probe

Md. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he won't challenge Trump in 2020
Getty Images

Md. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he won't challenge Trump in 2020

Graphic designer makes jewelry from tornado debris to help others
Copyright 2019 CNN

Graphic designer makes jewelry from tornado debris to help others

Woman warning others after fake Lyft driver knew her personal info
Copyright 2019 CNN

Woman warning others after fake Lyft driver knew her personal info

What to expect from Apple's WWDC announcements
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to expect from Apple's WWDC announcements