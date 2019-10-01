Rather cloudy tonight along with a spotty shower or some drizzle

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots, and also a touch of drizzle. Low: 58 TUESDAY: Clouds giving way to some sunshine, warmer and becoming more humid. High: 79 TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky. Low: 65

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

The clouds rolled into the area late last night and earlier this morning as a shortwave low dove southeast out of the Great Lakes. As this low passed through Western Maryland and the Virginias today, most of the rain, and certainly the thunderstorms, stayed to our southwest. A few spotty showers however still accompanied the fairly overcast skies at times. The rather overcast day combined with an easterly onshore wind flow made for a much cooler day compared to the weekend. While those along and southeast of the I-95 Corridor saw temperatures in the low and a few mid 70s, those to the northwest struggled in the 60s all day long. In fact, some of the typically cooler locations in the Poconos didn't make it out of the 50s today.

We'll retain a rather marine type air mass tonight as a warm front slowly lifts from southwest to northeast through the region. Plenty of clouds will stay with us through the overnight, and with low-level moisture in place, a spotty shower or even a touch of drizzle is not entirely out of the realms of possibilities. Overnight low temperatures should drop into the upper 50s.

As we switch the calendar from September to October Tuesday, temperatures will once again warm into the lower 80s along a south to southwest wind. There will be a hint of humidity in the air too by the afternoon, which "sticks" around Wednesday...the warmest day of the week. Lots of sunshine will drive temperatures into the upper 80s, if not 90 degrees in spots, something that is pretty rare for October. It's happened, but it doesn't happen all too often. We have to go back to 2007 to find the last 90-degree day in Allentown, Reading, and Trenton during the month of October. The good news is, whether highs hit 90 degrees or not, the heat won't last long.

A cold front will come to the rescue of fall-lovers' in the northern mid-Atlantic Wednesday night and Thursday with some rain, a few storms, then a big cool-down. High temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees starting Thursday. The aforementioned cold front will move away to our south and east Friday allowing skies to turn sunnier, although a gusty north wind will make for a rather cool day. There may be an early morning stray shower, but in general, it should be a dry day. Afternoon high temperatures Friday are only expected to reach the mid 60s. Thanks to mainly clear skies Friday night and gradually diminishing winds, low temperatures should drop all the way down into the lower 40s. Parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey may even dip into the 30s making it cold enough for patchy frost to develop here.

A strong area of high pressure originating over Canada will build down into the region for Saturday leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Don't let all the sun deceive you however as it won't exactly be warm. Afternoon high temperatures Saturday are only expected to reach the low to mid 60s. High pressure will move offshore for Sunday allowing our wind direction to change back to a more southerly direction. The result will be slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures closer to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s. At the same time, a cold front will be slowly advancing eastward from the Midwest. The front will send just a little more cloud cover our way compared to Saturday, but much of the rainfall associated with the front looks to stay mainly away to our west. We still can't entirely rule out a stray shower Sunday, certainly late in the day, but for many of us, we should stay dry.

Have a great and safe evening and rest of the week!