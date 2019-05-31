Relatively warm this weekend with showers & storms mainly late Saturday & Sunday

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low: 59 SATURDAY: Sun will mix with clouds; a couple of spots will get a shower or t-storm by day's end. High: 85 SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm around in the evening. Low: 64

It was finally a quiet day of weather across our region as the pesky stalled front from the last several days that brought intense thunderstorms finally pushed away to our south and east. A small bubble of high pressure briefly returning from our northwest provided us with a dry end to the week, and last day of May, with sunshine mixed with fair weather cumulus and cirrus clouds. A northwesterly wind ushered in more comfortable humidity values, and afternoon high temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s. With our brief bubble of high pressure cresting overhead tonight, we can expect skies to become mostly clear with light winds. With the dry air in place, low temperatures should be able to cool off a little more so compared to previous nights, falling into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It will be a nice night to open the windows for sleeping.

For the weekend, Saturday will be the better day with most of it expected to stay dry. Very late in the day a shower or t-storm moving well out ahead of a cold front to our west may approach areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley; otherwise, you can expect ample sunshine to start Saturday giving way to some increasing clouds during the afternoon. Humidity values will still be rather comfortable, but afternoon high temperatures will climb to pretty warm levels in the mid 80s. From sunset into the early nighttime hours, more areas from the Lehigh Valley south and east will stand a greater chance to see a shower or t-storm, but once we get past midnight, much of this activity should fall apart. Sunday will be the wetter day over the weekend with greater coverage of showers and t-storms as the aforementioned cold front crosses the region late in the afternoon. Midday Sunday into the early evening is when we'll have the greatest chance to see these showers and t-storms. More clouds than sun can be expected Sunday, and this combined with the wetter conditions will make for cooler high temperatures compared to Saturday, falling to around 80 degrees. It will be muggy however. It's important to note that while any t-storm over the weekend could produce heavy rain, no widespread/organized severe weather is expected at this time.

Sunday's cold front will move out to sea at night taking the rain and clouds with it. Surface high pressure across the Great Lakes will try to build back in Monday bringing a return to mainly dry conditions with fairly sunny skies, but a vigorous upper level trough with the jet stream digging in will lead to cool high temperatures only topping out in the upper 60s. To go along with that, a stiff northwest breeze will add a little extra chill in the air. With cold air aloft creating instability, a shower or two may pop up in the PM, primarily for areas north of the Lehigh Valley, but most should stay entirely dry. High pressure will move overhead for Tuesday making for a completely dry day in all areas with lighter winds and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will still be somewhat cool however for this time of the year topping out in the low 70s.

We'll warm back to more seasonable high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday as high pressure makes its way offshore leading to a return to a south and southwesterly wind flow. A shower or t-storm chance will also be introduced late in the day Wednesday as a piece of upper level energy tracks through along with a warm front. With the warm front passing through, we turn even warmer and more humid for Thursday with high temperatures reaching the low and mid 80s. It will become more unsettled however Thursday as a cold front then tracks in from the north and west bringing more clouds than sun and scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front is expected to exit the region to the south and east Friday allowing high pressure to return along with fair skies. High temperatures Friday will top out in the low 80s but humidity will drop to comfortable levels.

Have a great and safe night and weekend!